user
user

Super Micro Retail Traders Downbeat Despite Stock's Nearly 10% Sell-Off: Investors Largely Shrug Off Expanded Nvidia Partnership

Super Micro announced support for the new Nvidia RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPU and also new systems and rack solutions powered by the Blackwell Ultra platform.

Super Micro Retail Traders Downbeat Despite Stock's Nearly 10% Sell-Off: Investors Largely Shrug Off Expanded Nvidia Partnership
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 19, 2025, 9:00 AM IST

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) stock plunged on Tuesday amid the broader market sell-off, which disproportionately hurt the tech space. Notwithstanding the pullback, the stock was in the green for the year, yet retail sentiment remains bearish.

A  couple of announcements about an expanded Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) partnership failed to revive the dour sentiment.

During the trading hours, Super Micro, a maker of artificial intelligence (AI) servers, announced support for the new Nvidia RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition graphic processing units (GPUs) on a range of workload-optimized GPU servers and workstations.

This broad range of servers optimized for the NVIDIA Blackwell generation of PCIe GPUs will enable more enterprises to leverage accelerated computing for LLM-inference and fine-tuning, agentic AI, visualization, graphics & rendering, and virtualization.

After the market closed, Super Micro also announced new systems and rack solutions powered by NVIDIA's Blackwell Ultra platform. 

“Supermicro and NVIDIA's new AI solutions strengthen leadership in AI by delivering breakthrough performance for the most compute-intensive AI workloads, including AI reasoning, agentic AI, and video inference applications,” it added. 

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward Super Micro stock remained ‘bearish’ (27/100) and the message volume continued to be ‘extremely low.’

smci-sentiment.png SMCI sentiment and message volume March 18, as of 10.01 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

A bearish watcher expects the stock to drop to the $20s level.

Another user said lifting the sagging stock would take more than a “twinkling” of positive news. They warned that the bottom may be giving away if the weakness continues into Wednesday’s session.

The stock ended the after-hours session up 0.79% at $37.90.

Super Micro stock is up over 24% for the year, although it trades well off the $122.90 intraday high reached on March 8. The shares have moved in a 52-week range of $17.25-$110.61.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Lucid Stock Is Gaining Steam, And Retail Traders Are Loving It: Analyst Sees 'Emerging AI Bull Case'

Lucid Stock Is Gaining Steam, And Retail Traders Are Loving It: Analyst Sees 'Emerging AI Bull Case'

Most Retail Traders Expect Fed Pause, But Some Still Hope For A Rate Cut Amid Uncertain Times

Most Retail Traders Expect Fed Pause, But Some Still Hope For A Rate Cut Amid Uncertain Times

Nvidia Introduces GR00T N1 At GTC 2025 — Retail Traders Weigh In On The Humanoid AI Play

Nvidia Introduces GR00T N1 At GTC 2025 — Retail Traders Weigh In On The Humanoid AI Play

Nvidia GTC 2025: CEO Jensen Huang Announces New Partnerships With Cisco, T-Mobile, GM, And Others During Keynote

Nvidia GTC 2025: CEO Jensen Huang Announces New Partnerships With Cisco, T-Mobile, GM, And Others During Keynote

Jensen Huang Introduces Nvidia Dynamo At GTC 2025, Calls It ‘Operating System’ for AI Agents

Jensen Huang Introduces Nvidia Dynamo At GTC 2025, Calls It ‘Operating System’ for AI Agents

Recent Stories

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams safely returns after 9 months; Family confirms India trip soon anr

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams safely returns after 9 months; Family confirms India trip soon

Brain Teasers Top 9 IQ Test Questions and Answers for Exam Preparation iwh

Brain Teasers: Top 9 IQ Questions and Answers for Exam Preparation

Lucid Stock Is Gaining Steam, And Retail Traders Are Loving It: Analyst Sees 'Emerging AI Bull Case'

Lucid Stock Is Gaining Steam, And Retail Traders Are Loving It: Analyst Sees 'Emerging AI Bull Case'

Most Retail Traders Expect Fed Pause, But Some Still Hope For A Rate Cut Amid Uncertain Times

Most Retail Traders Expect Fed Pause, But Some Still Hope For A Rate Cut Amid Uncertain Times

Nvidia Introduces GR00T N1 At GTC 2025 — Retail Traders Weigh In On The Humanoid AI Play

Nvidia Introduces GR00T N1 At GTC 2025 — Retail Traders Weigh In On The Humanoid AI Play

Recent Videos

India AI Mission & Lok Sabha Unite for Tech Future | Asianet Newsable

India AI Mission & Lok Sabha Unite for Tech Future | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sunita Williams’ Village PRAYS for Her Safe Return | Asianet Newsable

Sunita Williams’ Village PRAYS for Her Safe Return | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kapil Dev Excited to Elevate Indian Golf with PGTI | Asianet Newsable

Kapil Dev Excited to Elevate Indian Golf with PGTI | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya SLAMS Troll Over Caste Remark

Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya SLAMS Troll Over Caste Remark

Video Icon
Sambhal Neja Mela BANNED: ASP Calls It a Tribute to a Temple Destroyer | Asianet Newsable

Sambhal Neja Mela BANNED: ASP Calls It a Tribute to a Temple Destroyer | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon