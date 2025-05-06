The Parkland deal is expected to result in $250 million in annual cost savings by the end of the third year and boost cash flow by 10%.

Sunoco LP (SUN) has entered into an agreement with Parkland Corp. (PKI) to acquire the company in a $9.1 billion deal, paving the way for creating the largest independent fuel distributor in the U.S.

Sunoco’s stock was down more than 6% at the time of writing, while Parkland’s shares gained over 8.5%.

Dallas-headquartered Sunoco is a fuel distributor and an operator of energy infrastructure.

Parkland is a Calgary-based company that operates gas stations. It is Canada’s largest independent fuel retailing company.

Parkland’s executive chairman, Michael Jennings, called the deal a “compelling outcome” for the company’s shareholders.

Parkland’s shareholders will get CAD$19.80 ($14.25) in cash and 0.295 Sunoco shares for each share held in the company.

“This transaction delivers immediate value for shareholders, including an attractive 25% premium. Sunoco shares our commitment to growth, customer service, operational excellence, and ongoing investment in Canada,” said Parkland CEO Bob Espey.

The Parkland deal is expected to result in $250 million in annual cost savings by the end of the third year. Sunoco said it would also boost cash flow by 10%.

Sunoco expects the deal to close in the second half of 2025, subject to closing conditions, assent from Parkland’s shareholders, and regulatory approvals.

The company said it had secured a $2.65 billion 364-day bridge loan for the cash consideration.

Earlier in 2024, Sunoco acquired NuStar Energy, an operator of fuel storage and pipelines, in a deal valued at $7.3 billion.

Sunoco’s stock is up nearly 6% year-to-date, while it has declined 1.34% over the past year.

1 CAD = 0.72 USD<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<