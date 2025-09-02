The analyst highlighted Sun’s volatile stock performance, noting that it currently sits near a 52-week low despite strong fundamentals and a growing pipeline.

India’s largest drugmaker, Sun Pharma, reported a solid first-quarter performance while also announcing plans to launch a new cancer drug.

SEBI-registered analyst Mayank Singh Chandel stated that the updates underscore the company’s strong position in the global pharmaceutical sector.

New Cancer Drug on Horizon

Sun Pharma is preparing to roll out Unloxcyt, a treatment for advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC), in the second half of FY26, subject to U.S. FDA approval.

If cleared, the drug will expand Sun’s oncology portfolio and strengthen its presence in international markets.

Q1 Highlights

Gross sales rose 10% year-on-year to ₹1,37,861 crore. Adjusted net profit increased 5.7% to ₹29,961 crore, while reported net profit came in at ₹22,786 crore.

Growth was broad-based across regions: India sales were ₹47,211 crore, giving Sun an 8.3% market share; U.S. revenue reached $473 million, accounting for 29% of total sales; global innovative medicines brought in $311 million; emerging markets $298 million; and the rest of the world $219 million.

R&D and Pipeline Strength

The company invested ₹9,029 crore in research during the quarter, equivalent to 6.5% of its sales, and is currently running six drugs in clinical trials.

Its U.S. portfolio now includes 542 approved ANDAs, 119 pending, 57 approved NDAs, and 13 awaiting approval.

Chairman Dilip Shanghvi pointed to growth across markets and cited the U.S. launch of LEQSELVI, a treatment for alopecia areata, as another boost to Sun’s dermatology business.

Stock Outlook

Despite the strong update, shares of Sun Pharma slipped 1.96% Monday on heavy volumes. At the time of writing, shares of Sun Pharma were trading nearly flat at ₹1,563.20, down ₹0.10.

Chandel noted the stock is now trading near a key support zone, close to its 52-week low. If this level holds and the stock shows signs of strength, the chances of an upward move improve.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

Sun Pharma’s stock has declined 17.3% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<