The price target of $40 represents an upside of 70% from the stock’s closing price on Wednesday.

Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) shares were in the spotlight on Thursday after Guggenheim initiated coverage of the stock with a ‘Buy’ rating and a $40 price target.

The price target represents a 70% upside from the stock’s closing price on Wednesday. SMMT stock has had a good run over the past year, nearly doubling in value.

Guggenheim said that it liked Summit at $3 when the market was overlooking imminent data comparing progression-free survival with Summit’s Ivonescimab versus Merck's (MRK) blockbuster drug Pembrolizumab in lung cancer. Notably, the analyst said that they still like the stock at $24.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SMMT stock fell from ‘bullish’ to ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘low’ levels.

SMMT's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:41 a.m. ET on Sept. 4, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user said they see sustained growth potential for the stock.

Guggenheim stated that if Summit's two late-stage clinical trials, HARMONi-3 and HARMONi-7, evaluating Ivonescimab in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) are successful on progression-free survival or overall survival endpoints in 2027-2028, it has high conviction that the stock still has multi-fold upside potential from today's near-$20 billion valuation.

While progression-free survival (PFS) is the length of time a patient with a disease, such as cancer, lives with the disease without it getting worse, or dies, overall survival (OS) is the total length of time a patient lives from the point of diagnosis or the start of treatment until death.

HARMONi-3 is intended to evaluate Ivonescimab combined with chemotherapy compared to Pembrolizumab combined with chemotherapy in patients with first-line metastatic, squamous and non-squamous NSCLC. HARMONi-7 is intended to evaluate Ivonescimab monotherapy compared to Pembrolizumab monotherapy in patients with first-line metastatic NSCLC whose tumors produce a high amount of the PD-L1 protein.

SMMT stock is up 32% this year and approximately 96% over the past 12 months.

Read also: Agios Pharma Stock Slumped 15% Today But Company Remains Top Pick For This Analyst – Find Out More

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<