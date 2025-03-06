Sui Token Rallies After Trump-Linked World Liberty Financial Announces ‘Strategic Reserve Deal’ – Retail Turns Bullish

As part of the agreement, WLFI will add Sui assets to its ‘Macro Strategy’ token reserve and explore potential product development opportunities with the blockchain.

Sui Token Rallies After Trump-Linked World Liberty Financial Announces ‘Strategic Reserve Deal’ – Retail Turns Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 7, 2025, 12:00 AM IST

The native token of Sui (SUI) jumped nearly 20% on Thursday after Trump-affiliated decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol World Liberty Financial (WLFI) announced a “strategic reserve deal” with the layer-1 blockchain project.

As part of the agreement, WLFI will add Sui assets to its ‘Macro Strategy’ token reserve and explore potential product development opportunities with the blockchain.

SUI spiked to nearly $3.25 before paring gains, marking the biggest jump among the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, according to CoinGecko data.

“Given our plans to support foundational DeFi assets in the coming months, collaborating with Sui was an obvious decision,” said WLFI co-founder Zak Folkman.

The move follows Eric Trump’s disclosure in January that Sui was part of his portfolio. Trump, who serves as WLFI’s Web3 Ambassador, has been vocal about the protocol’s ambitions in the crypto space.

WLFI’s $336 million portfolio remains heavily concentrated in Ethereum (ETH), which accounts for 60.4% of holdings, followed by Wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC) at 29%. 

The remaining allocations include Tron (TRX) at 3%, Movement (MOVE) at 2%, AAVE at 2%, Chainlink (LINK) at 2%, and Ethena (ENA) at 1%.

Despite the announcement, WLFI’s portfolio has taken a hit, down 9% in the last 24 hours and about 36% from its peak, according to Arkham data.

Screenshot 2025-03-06 113233.png Sui (ETH) retail sentiment and message volume on March 6 as of 11:25 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around SUI’s token surged to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a day ago. 

One user speculated that a major rally could follow the announcement.

Another expressed surprise that SUI didn’t climb higher.

Even with Thursday’s rally, SUI remains 44% below its all-time high of over $5, reached on Jan. 5. However, the token has more than doubled in value over the past year.

The broader crypto market has been undergoing a correction since its November 2024 rally. 

Bitcoin (BTC) has pulled back from its all-time high of $109,000 to around $91,000, weighing heavily on altcoins like SUI, which saw explosive growth in late 2024, and has fallen 44% over the past 60 days.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Retail Traders Question Whether Crypto Remains Decentralized As Trump’s ‘Strategic Reserve’ Fuels Debate Ahead Of White House Summit

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Netflix Stock Plunges On Broader Market Weakness, Cautious Analyst Comments On Subscriber Growth: Retail’s Divided

Netflix Stock Plunges On Broader Market Weakness, Cautious Analyst Comments On Subscriber Growth: Retail’s Divided

On Semi Stock Tumbles To 3-Year Lower As Allegro Microsystems Jumps After Rejecting Buyout Offer

On Semi Stock Tumbles To 3-Year Lower As Allegro Microsystems Jumps After Rejecting Buyout Offer

Super Micro Stock Volatile After Analyst Predicts 80% Upside: Bull-Bear Tug Seen Among Retailers

Super Micro Stock Volatile After Analyst Predicts 80% Upside: Bull-Bear Tug Seen Among Retailers

Marvell Crashes After Q4 Earnings, Price Target Cuts — But One Firm Sees a Buying Opportunity As Retail Optimism Hits Year-High

Marvell Crashes After Q4 Earnings, Price Target Cuts — But One Firm Sees a Buying Opportunity As Retail Optimism Hits Year-High

Core Scientific Stock Plummets As February Mining Output Declines More Than Peers RIOT, MARA – Retail Remains Bullish

Core Scientific Stock Plummets As February Mining Output Declines More Than Peers RIOT, MARA – Retail Remains Bullish

Recent Stories

Netflix Stock Plunges On Broader Market Weakness, Cautious Analyst Comments On Subscriber Growth: Retail’s Divided

Netflix Stock Plunges On Broader Market Weakness, Cautious Analyst Comments On Subscriber Growth: Retail’s Divided

Sunil Chhetri comes out of International retirement to play in India's 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers HRD

Sunil Chhetri comes out of International retirement to play in India's 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers

On Semi Stock Tumbles To 3-Year Lower As Allegro Microsystems Jumps After Rejecting Buyout Offer

On Semi Stock Tumbles To 3-Year Lower As Allegro Microsystems Jumps After Rejecting Buyout Offer

Donald Trump delays tariffs on most goods from Mexico for a month, cites border security & fentanyl crackdown snt

Donald Trump delays tariffs on most goods from Mexico for a month, cites border security & fentanyl crackdown

football Manchester United: Can Ruben Amorim overcome struggles? Jose Mourinho offers support snt

Manchester United: Can Ruben Amorim overcome struggles? Jose Mourinho offers support

Recent Videos

Babulal Marandi Takes Charge! New Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly

Babulal Marandi Takes Charge! New Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly

Video Icon
Caught on Cam: Massive Elephant Runs Wild in Edakochi, in Kochi Shocking Video Goes Viral

Caught on Cam: Massive Elephant Runs Wild in Edakochi, in Kochi Shocking Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
'Last Warning': Trump’s Ultimatum to ‘Sick & Twisted’ Hamas Over Hostage Deal | Asianet Newsable

'Last Warning': Trump’s Ultimatum to ‘Sick & Twisted’ Hamas Over Hostage Deal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
‘Aurangzeb was a Noble Emperor’: AIMIM MLA Criticizes BJP Over Azmi Suspension | Asianet Newsable

‘Aurangzeb was a Noble Emperor’: AIMIM MLA Criticizes BJP Over Azmi Suspension | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'I Don’t Think There's Any Policy on Our Part to Replace the Dollar': Jaishankar | Asianet Newsable

'I Don’t Think There's Any Policy on Our Part to Replace the Dollar': Jaishankar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon