The online ticketing platform has raised about $800 million through the IPO, valuing it at $8.6 billion.

StubHub Holdings, the online ticketing company set to debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, has already garnered nearly 600 watchers on Stocktwits.

The ticker has an 'extremely bullish' retail sentiment on platform, with the following nearly doubling over the past week and message volume spiking by over 66% over the same period.

StubHub said Tuesday it priced its initial public offering at $23.50 a share, the midpoint of the raised range the company announced last week. The company sold 34.04 million shares, raising roughly $800 million and giving StubHub a valuation of about $8.6 billion.

The development comes amid a revival of initial public offerings (IPOs) in recent months, with more in the pipeline.

Last week, half a dozen companies led by fintech giant Klarna raised more than $4 billion combined, marking the busiest week for the U.S. IPO market since 2021, according to Reuters.

StubHub offers a marketplace for people to buy and sell tickets for live events, including concerts, sports games, theater, and festivals. It was founded in 2000 and was briefly owned by eBay before founder Eric Baker bought it back.

According to the company's prospectus, it generated $397.6 million in revenue and $26.8 million in operating profit during the first quarter of this year.

To be sure, StubHub had been pursuing a public listing for years, shelving its plans at least twice; the most recent rollback was in April, when U.S. President Donald Trump announced his "Liberation Day" tariffs. It filed for the IPO again last month.

StubHub will trade with the ticker symbol STUB.

