Stride forecasts second-quarter and fiscal 2026 revenues below analysts’ expectations.

The company says challenges with some third-party integrations disrupted the platform’s experience, leading to fewer enrollments.

Stocktwits sentiment for the stock shifts to ‘extremely bullish.’

Stride Inc.’s stock plummeted 37% in early premarket trading on Wednesday to emerge as one of the top losers among U.S. equities, after the ed-tech company issued a soft forecast and said technical problems led to fewer enrollments.

Executives told analysts on a conference call that efforts to enhance the company’s online learning platform through third-party integrations faced unexpected challenges. Those issues, along with other factors, resulted in roughly 10,000–15,000 fewer enrollments.

Stride, which provides learning programs for school students and adults under brands such as K12, Galvanize, and MedCerts, said a weaker user experience contributed to higher withdrawal rates and lower-than-expected conversion rates.

Guidance Misses Street Expectations

The company forecast second-quarter revenue of $620 million to $640 million, and fiscal 2026 revenue of $2.48 billion to $2.56 billion. Both fell short of analysts’ expectations of $649.3 million Q2 revenue and $2.67 billion FY26 revenue.

What Is Retail Thinking?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment shifted to ‘extremely bullish’ as of early Wednesday, up from ‘bullish’ the previous day, with some users saying the sell-off is an overreaction.

LRN sentiment and message volume as of October 29 | Source: Stocktwits

“$LRN loaded some shares at 96. it's overreacted,” said a user.

That outlook overshadowed strong results for the first quarter that ended Sept. 30.

Q1 Results Beat Estimates

Revenue rose to $620.9 million, compared with $551.1 million in the year-ago quarter. Analysts expected $613.3 million. Adjusted EPS of $1.52 was also higher than the target of $1.25.

Stide provides learning programs for school students and adults under brands like K12, Galvanize, and MedCerts. As of the last close, LRN stock is up 47.7% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.