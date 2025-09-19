The Indian stock market opened lower on September 19, 2025, with the Sensex and Nifty declining. However, broader midcap and smallcap indices showed resilience by trading slightly higher.

The Indian stock market began Friday's session (September 19, 2025) on a cautious note, with both Sensex and Nifty edging lower at the opening bell. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex slipped 67 points to 82,946.04, while the NSE Nifty 50 was down 13 points to 25,410.20. In the previous session, Sensex had ended at 83,013.96 and Nifty at 25,423.60.

Broader markets hold steady

Interestingly, the broader market displayed more resilience. The BSE Midcap index inched up by 0.09 per cent, while the Smallcap index gained 0.12 per cent to trade at 54,598.05 in early deals, suggesting that smaller companies are still finding investor favour.

Adani Ports leads gainers, banks under pressure

Among the big movers, Adani Ports stole the show, jumping over 2 per cent in early trade. Infosys, Maruti, Hindustan Unilever, and NTPC also opened on a positive note.

On the flip side, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, and State Bank of India saw selling pressure, with M&M slipping more than 1 per cent. Market breadth was fairly balanced — about 1,394 stocks were trading higher, 1,048 lower, while 95 remained unchanged.

Expert view on market trend

Commenting on the near-term outlook, Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities, said:

“For day traders, key support lies around 25,300 on the Nifty and 82,700 on the Sensex. As long as these levels hold, the market may retain its positive momentum. However, a break below could trigger profit booking. On the upside, 25,500 on Nifty and 83,300 on Sensex are immediate resistance zones.”

Gift Nifty indicates cautious mood

Gift Nifty, the early indicator for domestic markets, also suggested a weak opening. It fell 59 points to 25,455.50 compared to the previous close of 25,514.50, mirroring the cautious sentiment.

Institutional investors show confidence

Despite the subdued start, institutional flows remained supportive. On September 18, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 366 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) were net buyers of Rs 3,326 crore, showing confidence in Indian equities.

Asian markets mixed

Elsewhere in Asia, markets traded on a mixed note. Wall Street had closed higher overnight, led by a strong rally in technology stocks after Nvidia and Intel struck a deal involving a $5 billion investment.