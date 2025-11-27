Meta, despite its concerted efforts to deploy AI across services and hardware products, may not have gotten a head start with its latest AI Glass offerings.

Munster also said Meta AI in the Glasses struggled not only with edge use cases but also with basic comprehension.

This casts doubts on the broader-line usefulness in everyday tasks.

Alibaba on Thursday launched in China a new Quark AI Glasses series—three stylish variants of the flagship dual-display S1 and three sleek versions of the camera-first G1.

Meta Platforms, Inc.’s (META) artificial intelligence (AI) glasses, which launched amid much fanfare in mid-September, haven’t wowed tech venture capitalist and analyst Gene Munster. The not-so-positive review came after the analyst made a one-on-one comparison with OpenAI’s video-conversation tool running on Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) iPhone.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

To make matters worse for the Mark Zuckerberg-led company, the sale of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, Inc.’s (BABA) rival offering, the Quark AI glasses, began in China on Thursday.

Meta’s Offering Underwhelms

“I’m disappointed,” Munster said of Meta’s Display Glass. Munster & his team ran a side-by-side test, using 50 prompts. “Across the prompts, Meta AI on the Display understood the request about 90% of the time, and I was satisfied with its answers only around half the time,” the tech analyst said.

“ChatGPT, using its video model, understood 100% of the prompts and delivered satisfactory responses 98% of the time.”

Munster also said Meta AI struggled not only with edge use cases but also with basic comprehension, casting doubt on its broader usefulness in everyday tasks. The one bright spot for Meta AI was foreign language translation, he said.

According to Munster, Meta’s bet that the AI on users’ faces will be the next computing platform will only work if the assistant is easy to invoke, clearly grounded in what you’re seeing, and specific enough to deliver actionable answers. “Our follow-up testing reinforces that Meta isn’t there yet.”

Meta’s AI glasses with Display have a starting price of $799.

Alibaba Threat

The Chinese company launched new Quark AI Glasses series—three stylish variants of the flagship dual-display S1 and three sleek versions of the camera-first G1, available in multiple frame colors and lens options. The S1 model starts at 3,799 yuan ($536), and the G1 starts at 1,899 yuan.

These are deeply integrated with Alibaba’s advanced AI model, Qwen, and its newly launched AI application, Qwen App, enabling users to access AI assistance anytime via voice commands such as “Hello Qwen” or via touch controls.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<