The odds of “AI” getting the crown were 36%.

If Time picks “AI” as its Person of the Year, it would be another signal of the technology’s growing influence across business and society.

The U.S. magazine famously named “The Computer” as its Person of the Year in 1982, the first time an inanimate object received the award.

Time’s Person of the Year would likely be announced in the second week of December.

In a year defined by explosive tech-driven growth and market rallies, Time magazine could name “Artificial Intelligence” as its 2025 Person of the Year — at least according to prediction markets platform Polymarket.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The odds of “AI” getting the crown were 36%, Polymarket said. The other top contenders are Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (25% chances), the newly elected Pope Leo XIV (15%), and U.S. President Donald Trump (7%). A Polymarket chart showed the chances of AI being named rising gradually and those of the Pope being named falling, over an undefined recent period.

It would not be the first time that that happens. Time famously named “The Computer” as its Person of the Year in 1982, the first time an inanimate object received the award. The move, Time said at the time, was to recognize the machine’s rapid growth and potential to transform society.

How Time’s Person Of The Year Is Determined?

The “Person of the Year” is a special annual issue of the U.S. news magazine Time, typically announced in the second week of December.

Based on public information, the pick is made solely by Time editors. While the magazine does hold an annual public online readers' poll, the poll's results have no bearing on the final, highly secretive decision.

The tradition began in 1927 when Time selected aviator Charles Lindbergh as "Man of the Year" to rectify the editorial oversight of not having him on the cover following his transatlantic flight.

The March Of AI

Artificial intelligence has dominated the conversation since ChatGPT launched in November 2022, but the technology achieved wider fruition this past year.

The latest models from OpenAI, Google, and China’s Alibaba have raised the bar considerably, sending their valuations to record highs. Meanwhile, Nvidia — the de facto beneficiary of the AI boom — further cemented its status as a cornerstone of innovation and growth, helping propel U.S. markets higher.

But, The 'AI Bubble?'

Although concerns that the market may be entering an “AI bubble” caused some panic sell-off in the stock market earlier this month, the hype is far from fizzling out.

Bellwether Nvidia recently issued a stronger-than-expected revenue forecast and Big Tech companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and Alphabet, including others, have pledged higher capital expenditures, chiefly for AI development and related infrastructure, for 2026.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<