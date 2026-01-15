On January 15, 2026, India's stock exchanges, the NSE and BSE, are closed for a trading holiday due to municipal corporation elections across Maharashtra.

If you opened your trading app this morning and wondered why nothing was moving, you're not alone. Both the NSE and BSE are shut today, January 15, 2026, as Maharashtra conducts crucial municipal corporation elections across the state. From stocks and derivatives to commodities and currency trading, every segment is on pause for the day.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Why Trading Is Completely Halted Today

Earlier this week, the NSE clarified through a circular that January 15 will be a full trading holiday, revising its earlier plan that allowed trading but blocked settlements.

The BSE followed with a similar announcement, confirming that no trading activity will take place today because of the civic polls.

It's Not Just the Markets, Mumbai Has a Public Holiday Too

To ensure smooth voting, the Maharashtra government has declared January 15 a public holiday in Mumbai and other municipal areas. This holiday applies to:

Government and semi-government offices

Public sector units

Banks

Boards, corporations and central government offices under civic limits

So yes, it's a rare mid-week break for many working professionals too.

Massive Civic Elections Underway Across the State

Polling began at 7.30 am and will continue till 5.30 pm today across 29 municipal corporations, including:

Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nagpur, Nashik, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar and Ulhasnagar.

Some big numbers from today's vote:

2,869 seats being contested

893 wards

15,931 candidates

3.48 crore eligible voters

These elections are happening after a long delay, as the terms of most civic bodies had ended between 2020 and 2023.

Earnings Are Coming, But Markets Will React Later

Interestingly, today is also a key earnings day. Companies like Jio Financial Services, HDFC Life Insurance and Angel One are set to announce their December quarter results.

But investors won't see any immediate market reaction, the impact will show up only when trading resumes.

When Will the Markets Open Again?

Indian exchanges observe around 15 trading holidays every year apart from weekends. Today's shutdown is one of them.

Trading will resume tomorrow, and with earnings lined up and election outcomes in focus, expect a busy session ahead.