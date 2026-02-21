This is the second Vanda drug to be approved in the span of a few months, after the approval of Nereus in December.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) rose 2% after hours on Friday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the company’s Bysanti tablets for the treatment of certain mental health conditions.

The FDA approved the drug for acute treatment of manic or mixed episodes associated with bipolar I disorder, and for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. The company expects the drug to be available in the market in the third quarter of 2026.

This is the second Vanda drug to be approved in the span of a few months — its Nereus drug was approved in December.

