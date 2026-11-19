Oil futures edged higher as traders weighed supply glut concerns against rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Anthropic priced its IPO at $83 a share, above its earlier $70 to $78 range, ahead of its Nasdaq debut under the ticker ANT.

Intel gained more than 4% after securing its first external customer for its 18A chip process and expanding its partnership with Microsoft

Palo Alto Networks surged around 10% after beating earnings estimates, while Sellas Life Sciences plunged nearly 18% after a discounted share offering.

U.S. equity futures climbed early on Thursday as investors geared up for Anthropic’s Nasdaq debut under the ticker ANT. Anthropic priced its shares at $83 apiece, above its previously indicated range of $70 to $78.

As of 5.30 a.m. ET, futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.61%, while S&P 500 futures gained 1.15%. Nasdaq-100 futures led the gains, jumping 2.06%.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Wall Street closed mixed, with the Dow losing 1.11% and the S&P 500 slipping 0.23%. The Nasdaq Composite, however, bucked the trend, finishing 0.42% higher.

Oil Prices Edge Higher As Iran War Tensions Persist

Oil prices edged higher on Thursday after falling in the previous session, as growing expectations of a supply surplus and higher interest rates weighed on sentiment, offsetting support from attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing Iran war.

Brent crude futures rose 0.61% to $92.51 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures gained 0.64% to $83.79 as of 5:30 a.m. ET.

The Tech Radar

Intel (INTC): CEO Lip-Bu Tan said on Wednesday that the company had signed its first external customer for its 18A chip manufacturing process, without revealing the client's identity. Intel sees 18A as an important part of its turnaround strategy. Separately, Microsoft (MSFT) and Intel announced an expansion of their long-standing partnership, including a multi-year agreement to supply Intel Xeon processors to meet growing demand for cloud and AI computing. The developments lifted Intel shares by 4.65% in early premarket trading.

Nvidia (NVDA): President Donald Trump said the U.S. could allow Nvidia to sell its Blackwell AI chips to China in two to three years, provided newer technology is available by then. In an interview with Fox News from Shenzhen, Trump suggested the restrictions could eventually be eased as Nvidia advances to newer chip platforms. Trump's comments followed his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, where access to advanced AI chips was a key point of contention. Nvidia shares rose 2% in early premarket trading.

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA): Shares fell around 0.62% in premarket trading, extending losses after hitting a 22-month low on Wednesday, as investors assessed the impact of tighter U.S. restrictions on advanced AI technology ahead of the company's quarterly results. New U.S. rules restrict overseas data centers from remotely providing large amounts of advanced American chip computing capacity to companies in China and other restricted countries.

Trending Stocks

Palo Alto Networks (PANW): Shares jumped 10.23% in early premarket trading after the cybersecurity company reported better-than-expected third-quarter (Q3) results. CEO Nikesh Arora highlighted a multibillion-dollar opportunity in securing open-weight AI models. During the earnings call, Arora also discussed the company's Applied Compute acquisition, which aims to expand its enterprise AI security capabilities and generate $1 billion in annual recurring revenue by fiscal 2029. The stock is on track for a second consecutive weekly gain.

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO): The developer of Grand Theft Auto VI remained in focus as traders pointed to glowing reviews, strong preorder demand, and streaming buzz behind the stock's rally. Bulls see further upside from the franchise's sales potential, as well as future online and PC releases. The game received a 99/100 score on Metacritic, surpassing GTA V's 97. Take-Two shares were up around 1.27% in premarket trading at the time of writing.

Sellas Life Sciences (SLS): The biotech firm priced its $150 million stock offering at a steep discount, sending shares down 21.23% in early premarket trading on Thursday. The move came a day after investors welcomed positive results from its leukemia trial. Sellas plans to issue around 11.54 million new shares, with the offering expected to close on Friday. Underwriters also have a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 1.73 million shares, which would take gross proceeds to $172.5 million if exercised in full.

What Else To Watch On Thursday

On Thursday, traders will look to weekly jobless claims for fresh clues about the health of the U.S. labor market.

On the earnings front, investors will be watching Walmart’s (WMT) quarterly results for further insight into the health of U.S. consumers. Clothing retailer Gap (GAP), Webull (BULL) and Intuit (INTU) are also scheduled to report earnings.

SPY, QQQ, DIA: Retail Sentiment

Retail sentiment toward both SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500, and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq-100, remained ‘bullish,’ unchanged in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, sentiment for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) fell to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ during the same period.

Also read: ANT Stock’s $1.5T Debut Won’t Immediately Move The Needle For Nasdaq, S&P 500, Says Morningstar — Here’s Why

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