Over 17 million copies of the game were sold worldwide as of Thursday morning, according to Sensor Tower.

GTA VI is currently available only on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

AMD stock also rose after the team behind GTA VI highlighted that it used an AMD system to scale images in the Xbox version's gameplay.

Retail sentiment for TTWO shifted to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ as of early Thursday, while the sentiment for MSFT remained ‘bearish.’

Social media platforms X and Reddit were filled on Thursday with praise for Take-Two Interactive’s newly released ‘Grand Theft Auto VI,’ with sales continuing to rise sharply and boosting shares of the gaming giant and console partners Microsoft (MSFT) and Japan’s Sony Corp.

Over 17 million copies of the game were sold worldwide as of Thursday morning, totaling $1.65 billion in sales, according to Sensor Tower. TTWO stock rose 1% in premarket trading on Thursday, after an over 6% rally in the previous session.

Microsoft shares rose 1.6%, while Sony stock closed nearly 3% higher in Tokyo on Thursday. ‘GTA VI’ is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S at launch. As of now, the PlayStation version accounted for three-quarters of the overall sales, according to Sensor Tower.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) also rose 3% in premarket trading after the team behind GTA VI highlighted that it used an AMD system to scale images in the Xbox version's gameplay.

The game drew accolades on social media, with users across X and Reddit calling it “mind-blowing” and “generational.” Fans in particular praised the lifelike visuals, dense world, and little details, while memes showed that some were even taking the day off from work and school to try it out.

Take-Two’s Q2 Recap

Even though GTA VI is a huge draw for Take-Two, the gaming company kept its 2027 booking forecast unchanged ahead of the launch.

On Nov. 9, Take-Two raised its fiscal 2027 revenue forecast to between $7.98 ⁠billion and $8.18 billion, up from $7.90 billion to $8.10 billion earlier. It also raised the lower end of its per-share profit outlook.

In the second quarter, revenue fell to $1.5 billion from $1.77 billion a year ago, missing analyst expectations of $1.62 billion. Total net bookings fell 18% to $1.6 billion.

The current version of the game, ‘GTA V,’ is one of the best-selling games of all time, with over 230 million ‌units ⁠sold since its 2013 launch.

Retail View On TTWO, MSFT

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for TTWO shifted to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ as of early Thursday, while the sentiment for MSFT remained ‘bearish.’

“$TTWO this will be the biggest game in the next decade. Trains leaving,” a trader wrote. Another expressed caution, saying “$TTWO wait till the official numbers are released and online launches omg.”

Year to date, TTWO stock is down 15.4%.

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