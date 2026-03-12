“We'll have a lot more to say and share on our full year expectations when we get back together again in about a month in mid-April to talk about the Q1 results,” the bank's executive said in a conference.

State Street during the conference said that it expects its current quarter revenue to grow in ‘low teens’ compared to the year-ago quarter.

STT executive said the bank expects similar growth like revenue in its fees and NII in Q1 2026.

A State Street executive on Monday while presenting at the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference said that its first-quarter results are ‘expected to be better than what we envisioned'. Shares closed nearly 3% higher on Wednesday.

"So while weakened dollar is relatively neutral to our overall operating leverage, we do expect a couple of percentage points of impact on both revenue and expense on a year over year basis. So you want to take that into consideration in a little extra color there. So overall, to wrap up, you know, results are expected to be better than what we envisioned for the first quarter back in January,” the executive said.

“We remain confident in our ability to deliver another year of positive total operating leverage and pre-tax margin expansion across a range of scenarios, and we'll have a lot more to say and share on our full year expectations when we get back together again in about a month in mid-April to talk about the Q1 results,” executive added.

Q1 2026 Revenue

"Right now, we're currently expecting the first quarter total revenue to increase in the low teens on a year over year basis, supported by similar growth in both fees and NII. And for the quarter, importantly, we expect to generate roughly 400 basis points of total operating leverage," he added.

STT Q4 Earnings

State Street reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.97 for the fourth quarter, surpassing analyst estimates of $2.78 per share. Its revenue totaled $3.67 billion, beating consensus estimates of $3.57 billion and representing a 7% increase year-over-year, as per data from fiscal.ai.

The company also saw its total expenses in the quarter increase by 12%, primarily driven by investments in its business and technology capabilities and revenue-related costs.

Retail sentiment around STT trended in ‘neutral’ territory amid ‘normal’ message volume.

Shares of State Street have fallen 2% year-to-date.

