Rivian’s official R2 reveal event is on March 12, 2026, where they will showcase the full product line, including final specs and pricing for the mid-size SUV.

The R2, a midsize SUV, is projected to have a starting price of $45,000, placing it as a competitor to Tesla’s (TSLA) best-selling Model Y SUV.

According to a report from Electric Vehicles, a now-deleted media news story disclosed that the R2 will launch in a Performance variant priced at $57,990 with the launch package.

A lower-powered Premium trim will follow in late 2026 at $53,990, with the entry-level Standard version arriving in late 2027 at $45,000, the report said.

As anticipation spikes around Rivian Automotive’s (RIVN) upcoming vehicle unveil, the market is abuzz with speculation regarding the vehicle’s price point.

Rivian plans to manufacture the R2 at Illinois initially, with the Georgia plant providing additional capacity once it is online.

Rivian’s current R1 offerings—the R1T truck and the R1S SUV—are both priced above $70,000 making them higher-end offerings. The R2 is expected to push the company into the mass market EV segment.

Confirmed Specs?

According to a report from Electric Vehicles, a now-deleted media news story disclosed that the R2 will launch in a Performance variant priced at $57,990 with the launch package, excluding a $1,495 delivery charge. A lower-powered Premium trim will follow in late 2026 at $53,990, with the entry-level Standard version arriving in late 2027 at $45,000, the report said.

The prices and variant names will now be confirmed by Rivian themselves on Thursday.

Analyst Take Away

Earlier this week, TD Cowen upgraded Rivian to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’ with a price target of $20, up from $17, following a detailed R2 demand analysis.

The firm sees full scale R2 demand at 212,000-335,000 units, suggesting upside to consensus forecasts for 2027, the analyst told investors. With shares down 20% year-to-date, the firm likes the risk/reward into the R2 launch, the analyst added.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around RIVN stock stayed within ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume increased from ‘normal’ to ‘high’ levels.

RIVN stock has gained 54% over the past 12 months.

