The company said it expects total revenue for Q1 2026 to be in the range of $209 million to $213 million. Analysts on average estimate revenue of $210 million.

The company said it expects Bumble App Revenue of $171 million to $174 million for Q126.

In Q4, total revenue decreased 14.3% to $224.2 million, compared to $261.6 million from the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Bumble rallied nearly 25% during Wednesday’s extended hours of trading as upbeat outlook for first-quarter revenue cushioned worries from weakness in fourth-quarter earnings.

BMBL expects adjusted core profit in the range of $76 million to $80 million for the quarter.

Weak Q4

Total Revenue decreased 14.3% to $224.2 million, compared to $261.6 million from the year-ago quarter. Bumble App revenue also fell 14.8% to $181.0 million, compared to $212.4 million.

Bumble’s Total Paying Users slumped 20.5% to 3.3 million, compared to 4.2 million.

The company said its fourth quarter net loss was $611.1 million, compared to net earnings of $9.3 million from the year-ago quarter.

FY 2025

In FY2025, Bumble’s total revenue decreased 9.9% to $965.7 million, compared to $1.07 billion. Total Paying Users decreased 11.5% to 3.7 million, compared to 4.1 million.

“In 2025, we made the deliberate choice to return Bumble to its women-first foundation, raising the bar on trust and authenticity while addressing pain points our members experience with online dating,” said Whitney Wolfe Herd, Founder & CEO of Bumble Inc.

“With the heavy lift of our quality reset behind us, we are accelerating product innovation and prioritizing member experience enhancements. We are building from a stronger base and positioning Bumble for its next chapter of product-led growth,” Herd said.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around BMBL trended in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume.

Shares in BMBL have fallen 2.4% year-to-date.