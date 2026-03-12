The company reported a 14% increase in Q4 revenue at $481 million, higher than analysts’ expectations of $464.81 million, according to data from Fiscal.ai.

UiPath also beat Street expectations on earnings per share, which came in at $0.30, versus forecasts of $0.25.

For the first quarter (Q1) of 2027, the company forecast revenue in the range of $395 million to $400 million, while Street expectations were at $393.36 million.

UiPath also announced a new stock repurchase program of up to $500 million of its common shares.

Shares of automation and artificial intelligence company UiPath Inc. (PATH) fell more than 5% in Wednesday’s after-hours trading despite posting fourth-quarter (Q4) 2026 results that soared past Wall Street expectations.

Meanwhile, retail traders on Stocktwits dismissed the after-hours dip, anticipating a leg up in Thursday’s opening trade.

Earnings Snapshot

UiPath said that in Q4, the company’s annual recurring revenue (ARR) grew 11% year-on-year to $1.853 billion amid growing AI adoption. The company also demonstrated a solid cash position, ending the quarter with $1.69 billion of cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities.

Ashim Gupta, the company’s COO and CFO said that in fiscal year 2027, the company would stay on course to expand adoption across its platform and drive continued operating discipline.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around PATH shares stayed in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory, amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

One bullish user encouraged others to “block the noise,” adding that share price would recover in Thursday’s pre-market and then rise during the day. The user also flagged the “huge opportunity” amid the company’s profitability and growth, adding that the shares had the potential to rise to over $100.

Another bullish user said it was time for the market to acknowledge that the company was undervalued.

A third bullish user said the earnings results showed that the era of “growing gorilla of Agentic AI” was here.

Shares of PATH have declined about 22% this year.

