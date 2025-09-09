In an interview with CNBC, Niccol highlighted that the biggest change he has seen in the past year, since taking over as CEO, is the return of Starbucks to being a customer service-oriented organization.

Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) CEO Brian Niccol has reportedly said that he is seeing green shoots of growth and recovery at the multinational chain of coffeehouses and roasteries.

