The move comes after SRx Health announced in December that it would be acquiring EMJ Capital, alongside a pivot to an active “Gen2” digital asset treasury strategy under activist investor Eric Jackson.

The after-hours decline appeared to be driven by profit-taking following SRXH's rally in regular trading.

The crypto exposure stems from a treasury overhaul tied to EMJ Capital’s acquisition.

Eric Jackson, founder of EMJ Capital, is set to become SRx Health’s CEO and Chairman, pending regulatory and shareholder approval.

SRx Health Solutions (SRXH) shares fell more than 2% in after-hours trade on Tuesday, following gains in the regular session, after the company announced it had slashed its short exposure to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to near zero across its $18 million cryptocurrency portfolio in a bearish market.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The move aligns with incoming CEO Eric Jackson’s strategy, which he first unveiled in December when SRx Health announced it would be acquiring EMJ Capital. Jackson is known for being an activist investor, with early successes at companies such as Carvana (CVNA) and Opendoor (OPEN). Stocktwits data shows the SRXH ticker has seen a 150% increase in chatter alongside a 22% increase in followers over the past month.

SRXH’s stock jumped 5.34% during the regular session following the update. In overnight trade, the shares were down 2.45%, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits in ‘bearish’ territory and chatter at ‘low’ levels. The pullback seemed to be routine profit-taking after the intraday rally.

SRXH retail sentiment and message volume on February 4 as of 12:45 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

What Is Retail Saying About SRXH?

SRx Health’s disclosure drew mixed reactions from retail traders on the platform. One Stocktwits user said the move aligned with expectations regarding long and short positions in the EMJX hedge fund, as promised by Jackson.

Another user on the platform said that the stock’s reaction on Tuesday was “thin” and forecasts a larger move ahead.

Eric Jackson’s Crypto Pivot

Jackson, the founder of EMJ Capital, is set to become SRx Health’s CEO and Chairman at the end of the first quarter (Q1) of 2026 after the acquisition gains regulatory and shareholder approval.

Following the December 2025 acquisition announcement, SRx authorized $18 million in January 2026 to deploy what Jackson has described as a “Gen2” treasury model, which he has framed as an evolution beyond single-asset “Gen1” strategies like with Michael Saylor-backed Strategy (MSTR) and Tom Lee’s Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR).

SRx Health said the decision to reduce crypto shorts was based on data from internally developed models and does not signal a backtrack from its broader digital asset strategy. The company has previously disclosed purchases of Solana (SOL) and Bitcoin and stated it intends to allocate up to 10% of future cash flows to cryptocurrencies and precious metals.

Bitcoin’s price has fallen nearly 3% in the last 24 hours to around $76,000, recovering from an intra-day low of around $73,100. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the apex cryptocurrency dipped to ‘extremely bearish’ from ‘bearish’ territory over the past day. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s price was down 2.6% in the last 24 hours, trading at around $2,255. Retail sentiment around the the leadling altcoin remained in ‘bearish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ levels of chatter over the past day.

Read also: Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Adds More Robinhood, Coinbase, Bitmine Shares In Crypto Dip Buying Spree

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<