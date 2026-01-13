Sarepta now sees revenue from its top-selling gene therapy Elevidys for the full year to come to $898.7 million.

Company CEO Doug Ingram said that the company “faced and overcame challenges in 2025.”

Elevidys, a medicine intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), created safety concerns following the death of two patients after treatment.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) sank 12% on Monday after the company said that it expects full year 2025 net product revenue of $1.86 billion, marking only slight growth from the $1.79 billion reported for full year 2024.

Net product revenue refers to the company’s revenue from its products and does not include collaboration, contract manufacturing or royalty revenue.

Analysts on average expect the company to report total revenue of $2.12 billion for full year 2025, according to data from Fiscal AI.

Results Breakdown

Sarepta now sees revenue from its top-selling gene therapy Elevidys for the full year to come to $898.7 million, including fourth quarter revenue of $110.4 million. The company said that the therapy’s revenue in the three months through the end of December was impacted by the year-end flu season and the need to reschedule six patient infusions into 2026.

Revenue from the company’s other therapies for the full year is now expected at $965.6 million.

Company CEO Doug Ingram said that the company “faced and overcame challenges in 2025.” “We have important initiatives in 2026 to continue the success of our approved therapies, particularly ELEVIDYS. We previously set a yearly sales floor for ELEVIDYS of $500.0 million. We reconfirm that floor and our intentions to exceed it,” Ingram said on Monday.

The company further added that it had $953.8 million in preliminary cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments as of 2025-end. The company will announce its full financial results in late February.

Elevidys Safety Concerns And Other Setbacks

The preliminary numbers come in light of a challenging year for the company. Elevidys, a medicine intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), created safety concerns following the death of two patients after treatment. Both non-ambulatory patients suffered from acute liver failure. DMD is a severe, inherited genetic disorder that causes progressive muscle weakness and degeneration.

While Sarepta resumed shipments to DMD patients who can walk after a temporary pause, it is now developing a risk-mitigation approach for patients who cannot walk to resume shipments in the particular patient segment.

In November, the company also announced that its two approved therapies Amondys 45 and Vyondys 53 in DMD failed in a key confirmatory trial aimed at a traditional full approval for the two. The company, however, continues to eye traditional approval based on the positive risk-benefits of the therapies and real-world evidence.

SRPT stock is down 82% over the past 12 months.

