Hut8 (HUT)stock rose 11% on Tuesday as investors await its fourth quarter results that are scheduled for Wednesday.

At the time of writing the stock was up 10.5% at $59.72

Q4 Preview

The company is expected to post a revenue of $95.6 million more than twice what it reported in the same quarter last year, according to the data from fiscal.ai. The company in Q4 2024 reported a revenue of $31.7 million.

Wall Street analysts expect the company to post a loss of $0.16 per share in the quarter, fiscal.ai data showed.

Record High In Jan

Hut8 in January reached a record high as the firm is increasingly pivoting from pure mining operations to AI and high performance computing (HPC) infrastructure hosting kept investors upbeat.

Hut 8 in December inked a deal in which it will be building an artificial-intelligence (AI) data center in Louisiana for Anthropic and signed a $7 billion lease with Fluidstack, backed by Google.

The deal marked the start of HUT’s AI data center partnership with Anthropic, in which HUT will develop and deliver the power needed to run the facilities, while Fluidstack will operate the high-performance clusters.

The company at the time said it expected the deal to generate a cumulative net operating income (NOI) of $6.9 billion over the base term, averaging to about $454 million NOI annually.

Tech Firms Upbeat On AI

Major technology firms like Meta (META) and Microsoft (MSFT) have been upbeat on spending more on artificial intelligence that bodes well for miners turned AI/HPC providers like Hut8 and TeraWulf who have positioned themselves to provide energy as well as data center capabilities required to meet increasing demand. Meta in its recently reported earnings forecasted capital expenditure between $115 billion and $135 million for 2026, beating analyst expectations.

Microsoft also said that it expects operating expenses to increase 10%-11%, driven by research and development investment, AI, compute capacity and talent.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around HUT trended in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘normal’ message volume.

One bullish user predicted the stock to hit the $80 mark very soon.

