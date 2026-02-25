Stripe has expressed preliminary interest in a potential acquisition of the digital payments pioneer or its assets, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Privately held payment processing firm Stripe is reportedly considering an acquisition of all or parts of PayPal Holdings (PYPL).

Stripe has expressed preliminary interest in a potential acquisition of the digital payments pioneer or its assets, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

PayPal earlier in the month replaced its CEO who was hired to steer the company out from slowing growth.

