The trial, which ran from October 20 to December 19, 2025, concerned PriceRunner's claim for approximately $8.3 billion in damages — the largest civil damages claim ever filed in a Swedish court.

Fintech firm Klarna stock jumped 6% after the company announced that the Patent and Market Court of Sweden is expected to deliver its verdict on April 15, 2026 in the antitrust damages proceedings brought by Klarna’s subsidiary PriceRunner International against Google and Google Ireland Limited.

Any award would be subject to appeal by Google, to sharing arrangements with former PriceRunner shareholders and Klarna’s litigation funder, and to applicable taxation.

The Case

The trial, which ran from October 20 to December 19, 2025, concerned PriceRunner’s claim for approximately $8.3 billion in damages, the largest civil damages claim ever filed in a Swedish court.

The claim arose from Google’s abuse of dominance in online comparison shopping, as established by the European Commission in a binding 2017 decision and upheld without reservation by the Court of Justice of the European Union in September 2024, the company said.

PriceRunner alleged that Google systematically demoted competing price comparison services in its search results while favouring its own Google Shopping product, causing sustained and quantifiable commercial damage to PriceRunner over more than a decade.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around KLAR trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

One user said that Klarna has a ‘pretty strong’ case against Google.

Shares in the company have fallen nearly 66% over the past year.

