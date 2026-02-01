In 2026, precious metals experienced a historic surge, fueled by rising geopolitical tensions due to ongoing conflicts, currency debasement, and worries over the Federal Reserve’s autonomy.

The XAG/USD pair was up 6.8% to $83.32 an ounce at the time of writing. Silver futures for March 2026 deliveries jumped 8% to $83.02 an ounce.

Meanwhile, gold also rallied as the bullion climbed to go above $5,000 per ounce in the session. Spot gold (XAU/USD) was up nearly 2.1% to $5,068.57 at the time of writing.

Key Economic Data Looms

The upcoming U.S. economic data will offer investors important signs as to which direction the Fed’s policy will move. Investors expect signs of stabilizing labor markets in the January jobs report, which is due on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the report on inflation data is due on Friday.

So far in 2026, precious metals experienced a historic surge, fueled by rising geopolitical tensions due to ongoing conflicts, currency debasement, and worries over the Federal Reserve’s autonomy.

Speculative buying further accelerated the rally, until gold and silver prices pulled back at the end of January after Kevin Warsh’s nomination as the next chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve eased concerns about the Fed’s future.

Silver Stocks, ETFs Jump

The iShares Silver Trust (SLV) jumped 7.3% on Monday, to about $75.11, at the time of writing. SLV was up roughly 12% for the year. Retail sentiment around SLV trended in ‘neutral’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume.

The surge in white metal prices saw shares of silver miners First Majestic (AG), Hecla Mining (HL), and Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) jump 7.81%, 3.49%, and 5.71% respectively on Monday.

