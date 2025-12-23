Silver futures for March 2026 deliveries jumped 2.5% to $70.34 an ounce.

Spot Silver prices (XAG/USD) surged past $70 an ounce for the first time on Tuesday, as the precious metal continued its record-breaking rally this month.

Meanwhile, silver miner Hecla Mining (HL) gained 3% premarket and is on track to trade at its highest levels in over 38 years. The iShares Silver Trust (SLV) was up 2% in premarket trading and is on track to open at its highest levels.

