The medical device maker, which develops Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy for cancer, said Q2 marked its strongest performance to date.

Total active patients reached a record 5,128 as of June 30, NovoCure said.

The results came a month after the company’s late-stage trial failed to meet its primary endpoint, showing no statistically significant overall survival benefit from earlier use of Optune Gio in newly diagnosed glioblastoma.

Key upcoming catalysts for Novocure now include an anticipated FDA decision in the fourth quarter of 2026 on a premarket approval application for TTFields therapy in brain metastases from non-small cell lung cancer.

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NVCR) closed up 28% on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2026 results and raised its full-year outlook.

The medical device maker, which develops Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy for cancer, said the quarter marked its strongest performance to date, with record revenues and patient numbers. The results come a month after the company’s late-stage trial failed to meet its primary endpoint, showing no statistically significant overall survival benefit from earlier use of Optune Gio in newly diagnosed glioblastoma.

The stock clocked its best day since December 2024 on Thursday.

NovoCure Q2 Earnings

Net revenues rose 16% year-over-year to $183.6 million, driven by 18% growth in global active patients. The company posted a net loss of $15.7 million, or $0.13 per share, a sharp improvement from a $0.36 loss a year earlier.

Total active patients reached a record 5,128 as of June 30. Optune Gio accounted for 4,636 patients, while newer therapies Optune Lua and Optune Pax gained early traction. Gross margin expanded to 78%, aided in part by a one-time tariff refund.

NovoCure lifted its full-year revenue forecast to $710–$725 million from $690–$710 million previously, including $20–$30 million from Optune Lua and Optune Pax. Core profit guidance improved to a range of $0–$15 million from a prior outlook that included losses.

CEO Frank Leonard called it the company’s strongest quarter yet, noting progress on launches and a clearer path to sustainable growth and profitability.

What’s Novocure Looking Forward To?

Key upcoming catalysts for Novocure now include an anticipated FDA decision in the fourth quarter of 2026 on a premarket approval application for TTFields therapy in brain metastases from non-small cell lung cancer.

NovoCure recently received CE Mark approval for Optune Pax in locally advanced pancreatic cancer and has begun its European launch in Germany.

How Did NVCR Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NVCR stock moved from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘normal’ to ‘high levels.’

A Stocktwits user said the NVCR’s value will depend on whether the market starts valuing it as a growing oncology platform or a high-uncertainty science project.

Another user highlighted that the company posted a net loss despite years of being in the business.

A third user opined that the company’s core GBM business is healthy, the CEO is executing well, and the upcoming brain metastases opportunity looks promising and relatively straightforward.

NVCR stock has gained 55% year-to-date.

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