The FCC is set to vote on proposals to auction 25 MHz of wireless spectrum and make 482 MHz available for direct-to-device services.

Direct-to-device services are already being used by SpaceX.

The proposed changes could give SpaceX more options to expand Starlink Mobile’s coverage and capacity.

AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile have urged the FCC to exclude the 2.5 GHz and 3.45 GHz frequency bands from the proposed expansion.

SpaceX (SPCX) was in the spotlight on Thursday ahead of a key Federal Communications Commission (FCC) vote on proposals that could expand wireless spectrum access for satellite-to-phone services, potentially supporting the company's Starlink Mobile ambitions.

SPCX shares were down about 2% at the time of writing, tracking a broader sell-off in space stocks.

What Is The FCC Voting On?

The FCC is set to consider two separate proposals on October 29. The first would pave the way for a future auction of 25 MHz of wireless spectrum for traditional cellular, satellite, or combined services.

The second would make an additional 482 MHz of spectrum eligible for direct-to-device services, which allow compatible smartphones to connect directly to satellites. This technology, already being used by SpaceX, is particularly useful in areas with limited or no cellular coverage.

The vote would advance the proposal but not grant satellite operators access to the additional spectrum.

How Could SpaceX Benefit?

The proposed changes could give SpaceX more options to expand Starlink Mobile’s coverage and capacity. SpaceX has already been expanding its spectrum holdings. Earlier this month, the company agreed to acquire Grain Management’s nationwide spectrum portfolio in the 800 MHz band, which could improve mobile connectivity over longer distances and inside buildings.

More recently, the FCC approved SpaceX’s proposed acquisition of three spectrum licenses from Tristar, helping fill gaps in its U.S. wireless coverage.

AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile Oppose Expansion Proposal

AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile, along with the Cellular Telecommunications and Industry Association, have urged the FCC to exclude the 2.5 GHz and 3.45 GHz frequency bands from the proposed expansion. The carriers argue that satellite transmissions could interfere with existing 5G networks used by more than 300 million people.

T-Mobile warned that such interference could reduce a cell tower's coverage area for signals sent from phones to the tower by as much as 96%.

Retail Remains Bearish On SPCX

Retail sentiment surrounding SPCX on Stocktwits remained ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours,

SpaceX shares have gained roughly 5.6% over its IPO price of $135 but are currently set to see a first monthly drop in three months.

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