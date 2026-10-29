The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $7.20 per share, up from $4.95 a year earlier and above analysts’ estimate of $7.03, according to Fiscal.ai.

Power & Energy sales rose 18% year-over-year to $8.78 billion, while power-generation sales jumped 30% to $3.42 billion, driven mainly by higher sales of turbines, related services and large reciprocating engines used primarily in data centers.

Revenue rose 17% year-over-year to $20.68 billion, narrowly missing analysts’ $20.69 billion estimate by $8 million, according to Fiscal.ai.

According to Koyfin, 12 out of 29 analysts covering the stock rate it ‘hold,’ while 16 rate the stock ‘buy’ or ‘strong buy.’

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) reported third-quarter results on Thursday, beating earnings expectations but narrowly missing revenue estimates.

CAT shares traded 11.8% lower in premarket trading at the time of writing.

“Our third-quarter results reflect the durability of our end markets, with strong order rates and a record backlog,” said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Joe Creed.

According to Koyfin, 12 out of 29 analysts covering the stock rate it ‘hold,’ while 16 rate it ‘buy’ or ‘strong buy.’

Revenue Misses Estimates Despite Strong Sales Growth

Caterpillar reported adjusted earnings of $7.20 per share for the third quarter, up from $4.95 a year earlier and above analysts' estimate of $7.03, according to Fiscal.ai.

Revenue rose 17% year-over-year to $20.68 billion, but fell short of analysts' estimate of $20.69 billion, according to Fiscal.ai. Higher sales volume drove the increase, contributing $2.2 billion, while favorable price realization added $663 million.

Consolidated operating profit rose 38% to $4.214 billion, while the operating profit margin widened to 20.4% from 17.3% a year earlier. However, operating profit included $128 million in tariff recoveries under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

Power Generation Sales Climb 30% On Data Center Demand

Sales in Caterpillar’s power & energy segment increased 18% year-over-year to $8.78 billion, with power-generation sales rising 30% to $3.42 billion. The company attributed the increase mainly to higher turbine and related services sales, along with large reciprocating engines used primarily in data-center applications.

Similarly, Caterpillar’s construction industries sales rose 18% to $7.98 billion, while Resource Industries sales increased 15% to $4.61 billion.

Caterpillar generated $4.4 billion in enterprise operating cash flow during the quarter and ended September with $7.9 billion in enterprise cash. It returned $1.9 billion to shareholders, including $1.2 billion in buybacks and $700 million in dividends.

How Retail Views CAT

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock has turned ‘bullish’ from 'neutral’ over the past 24 hours.

One user said CAT’s 9% decline was more about valuation and high expectations, arguing that the stock was “priced for near-perfect results” and the quarter “just wasn’t perfect enough.”

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Another user questioned whether CAT shares could fall to around $600 by the market open, suggesting the sell-off could present a buying opportunity.

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CAT shares have gained over 23% year-to-date.

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