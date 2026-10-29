Wells Fargo upgraded eBay to ‘Equal Weight’ from ‘Underweight’ and raised its price target to $106 from $91.

Barclays raised its price target to $136 from $123 while maintaining an ‘Overweight’ rating.

The firm said shares remain in a “sweet spot,” citing market-share gains from new initiatives, particularly live commerce, attractive valuation and continued shareholder returns.

According to Koyfin data, 17 out of 32 analysts covering the stock rate it ‘hold,’ while 12 rate it ‘buy’ or ‘strong buy.’

eBay Inc. (EBAY) is drawing fresh analyst attention following its third-quarter results, with Wells Fargo upgrading the stock and Barclays raising its price target.

Wells Fargo analyst Ken Gawrelski upgraded eBay to ‘Equal Weight’ from ‘Underweight’ and raised the price target to $106 from $91, according to The Fly. The firm sees reduced downside earnings risks, with workforce reductions likely helping fund investments in Depop and live commerce.

The analyst said eBay’s 2027 outlook has “fewer cautionary callouts.” According to The Fly, Wells Fargo also believes the company has enough levers to offset rising competition.

EBAY shares traded 5% higher in premarket trading, reaching a fresh 52-week high of $125.39 at the time of writing.

According to Koyfin data, 17 out of 32 analysts covering the stock rate it ‘hold’, whereas 12 rate it ‘buy’ or ‘strong buy’. Their 12-month price targets range from $71 to $145, with an average of $116.92.

Barclays Sees eBay Shares In A ‘Sweet Spot’

Barclays analyst Ross Sandler raised the firm’s price target on eBay to $136 from $123 while maintaining an ‘Overweight’ rating, according to The Fly.

The firm said shares “remain in a sweet spot,” citing market-share gains from new initiatives, particularly live commerce, along with what it views as compelling value and continued capital returns to shareholders.

eBay Q3 Earnings Highlights

eBay reported its third-quarter 2026 results after the market close on Wednesday, October 28, beating analyst estimates for both adjusted earnings and revenue. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.51, above the $1.41 estimate, while revenue reached $3.2 billion, topping the $3.1 billion forecast, according to estimates compiled by Fiscal.AI.

The company’s gross merchandise volume (GMV), which measures the total value of transactions on its marketplace, rose 15% year-over-year to $23.2 billion. eBay Live delivered another record quarter, with GMV growth remaining in the triple digits.

Advertising revenue reached $607 million, up 16% year-over-year, while eBay returned $827 million to shareholders through share repurchases and cash dividends during the quarter.

For the fourth quarter, eBay expects revenue of $3.19 billion to $3.24 billion and adjusted earnings of $1.48 to $1.53 per share.

How Retail Views EBAY

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘neutral’ with ‘high’ message volumes.

One bullish user praised eBay’s latest quarterly results, calling them “very nice results.”

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Another Stocktwits user celebrated eBay’s results, stating that the company added another billion to its books.

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EBAY shares have gained over 38% year-to-date.

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