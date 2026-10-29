The Fed voted 10-2 on Wednesday to maintain interest rates at 3.75%–4%, with Lisa Cook and Beth Hammack favoring a quarter-point increase.

In an interview with CNBC, Ferguson said that if the Fed doesn't raise rates next time, it may “risk losing some credibility.”

September headline PCE inflation rose to 3.6%, while third-quarter GDP grew 3.4%.

Initial jobless claims stood at 194,000, while continuing claims declined to 1.701 million.

Former Federal Reserve Vice Chair Roger Ferguson said Thursday that a 50-basis-point interest rate hike in December is possible, depending on how developments unfold.

Meanwhile, personal consumption expenditures (PCE) inflation accelerated to 3.6% in September, in line with estimates.

September's Core PCE inflation rose to 3.1% from 3.0%, in line with estimates, with Ferguson noting that the figure remained above the Fed's 2% target.

Ferguson Says Fed Could Risk Losing Some Credibility

In an interview with CNBC, the economist said, “If they don't raise rates next time, I think they are going to risk losing some credibility.”

The former Fed Vice Chair said he expects a December rate hike and the possibility of one or two additional increases in 2027. "If there's not a hike in December, some alarm bells will go off in the markets," Ferguson remarked.

What Could Determine A 50-Basis-Point Hike?

When asked what conditions could warrant a 50-basis-point hike in December, Ferguson said he would watch other FOMC members' positions and whether financial conditions continue to tighten before assessing the possibility of a larger December hike.

The Fed voted 10-2 on Wednesday to maintain interest rates at 3.75%–4%, with Lisa Cook and Beth Hammack favoring a quarter-point increase.

Thursday's data also showed that third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) grew at an annualized rate of 3.4%, up from 2.2% in the previous quarter. Initial jobless claims stood at 194,000, while continuing claims declined to 1.701 million.

Asked whether strong economic growth alone would justify a rate hike if oil prices declined and inflation pressures eased, Ferguson said he would not raise rates solely because GDP grew 3.4%.

Indices Trade In The Red

U.S. equities fell Thursday as disappointing corporate earnings weighed on major indexes. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.4%, while the S&P 500 declined 0.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed nearly 300 points.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) was ‘bullish’, while sentiment toward the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) was ‘bearish’.

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