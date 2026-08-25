The White House said independent institutions made the investment without Trump’s input.

Trump’s portfolio purchased between $15,001 and $50,000 of SpaceX shares less than two weeks after its record IPO.

Trump recently ordered agencies to help lift U.S. launches and reentries above 1,000 annually by 2030.

Goldman expects global chip-equipment spending to rise from $150 billion in 2026 to $281 billion by 2028.

Shares of SpaceX (SPCX) climbed 1% overnight heading into Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump disclosed an investment of as much as $50,000 in Elon Musk’s company, while Goldman Sachs projected the global chip-equipment market would reach $281 billion by 2028.

SPCX stock fell over 1% on Monday, but shares are still up 24% for the month.

Trump Discloses Stake In SpaceX

Trump’s portfolio acquired between $15,001 and $50,000 of SpaceX shares on June 23, less than two weeks after the company’s record U.S. IPO valued it at $1.77 trillion. The transaction was one of more than 1,000 trades disclosed for June.

The White House said Trump did not direct the purchase. Third-party financial institutions independently manage his portfolio by tracking “recognized indexes, such as the Schwab 1000.”

“Neither President Trump nor any member of his family has any ability to direct, influence or provide input regarding how the portfolio is invested or when investments are bought or sold,” spokesperson Davis Ingle told Reuters. The stake is notable since SpaceX is a major military contractor that depends on federal approvals for its expanding launch operations.

Last week, Trump ordered agencies to help lift annual U.S. launches and reentries above 1,000 by 2030. Faster permitting, additional launch sites, priority airspace and clearer range scheduling could all benefit SpaceX, the country’s dominant launch provider.

SpaceX’s Next Frontier Is Chips

Goldman Sachs raised its global wafer fabrication equipment forecasts after semiconductor companies signaled stronger capital spending during the second-quarter earnings season. The bank now expects spending on chipmaking tools to rise 36% to $150 billion in 2026, 45% to $218 billion in 2027 and 29% to $281 billion in 2028.

DRAM, including high-bandwidth memory for AI, and advanced foundries should drive near-term growth, followed by NAND and logic. Futurum Equities Chief Market Strategist Shay Boloor noted on X that Elon Musk’s Terafab is “already becoming a major new driver of chip-equipment demand,” with Goldman now incorporating its $16.8 billion first phase, tied to SpaceX and Tesla, into its forecasts.

Planned for Grimes County, Texas, Terafab would combine logic, memory, packaging and testing using Intel’s 14A technology. Tesla will lead research and prototyping, while SpaceX will oversee high-volume manufacturing. Its chips are intended for Optimus robots, Cybercabs and orbital data centers. The completed complex could span more than 100 million square feet, employ at least 3,000 people initially and become what Musk calls “the largest and most valuable building on Earth.”

UBS estimates Terafab could generate $135 billion in chipmaking-equipment demand over five years, potentially making it a TSMC-scale buyer.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About SPCX?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for SPCX was ‘bearish’ amid a 6% rise in 24-hour message volumes.

SPCX sentiment and message volume as of August 25 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “$SPCX $150 tomorrow please. It’s about time semis and tech bouncing back.”

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Another user said, “$SPCX I dont know whats gonna happen but its been making higher lows the last few days.”

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SPCX stock has declined 16% over the past year.

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