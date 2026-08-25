Soon-Shiong teased a trial pairing Pluvicto’s targeted radiation with an IL-15-based immune treatment.

It remains unclear whether the planned trial will use Anktiva, and its timing and design are undisclosed.

NantWorks led Shine’s $240 million funding round and gained priority access to its Lu-177 supply.

The FDA expects to decide on a broader U.S. bladder-cancer label by Jan.6, 2027.

ImmunityBio founder Patrick Soon-Shiong has teased a trial pairing targeted radiation with an immune-boosting treatment, aiming to hit tumors more precisely without leaving the body’s natural defenses on the sidelines.

IBRX stock fell 3% on Monday in its third straight session of losses and slipped further in after-hours trading, but remains up 6% this month, leaving it on track to finish August in the green.

ImmunityBio Plans Pluvicto-IL-15 Trial

Soon-Shiong said on X that a trial combining Novartis’ Pluvicto with an IL-15-based treatment is being planned, outlining the idea after Shine Technologies highlighted its production of cancer-fighting radioisotopes. Pluvicto delivers radiation directly to cancer cells, allowing it to target tumors more precisely than conventional radiation therapy.

Even targeted radiation, however, can reduce lymphocytes, which are natural killer and T cells that help the immune system fight cancer. Soon-Shiong believes IL-15 could help support those cells during treatment, saying that radioisotope cancer therapy is “about to explode.”

Anktiva, ImmunityBio’s flagship drug, is an IL-15-based immune activator that stimulates natural killer and T cells. Soon-Shiong did not say whether the planned study would use Anktiva or another IL-15 treatment, and it has not disclosed the timing or design.

Soon-Shiong Deepens Shine Connection

Shine produces medical radioisotopes including lutetium-177, or Lu-177. Pluvicto uses Lu-177 to carry radiation directly to cancer cells, limiting exposure to surrounding healthy tissue.

Shine and ImmunityBio are both closely connected to Soon-Shiong. His NantWorks organization led a $240 million Shine funding round in February, with Soon-Shiong investing about $150 million and joining its board. The investment included a partnership granting NantWorks and affiliated programs priority access to Shine’s Lu-177 supply.

FDA Reviews Anktiva Label Expansion

In July, the UAE authorized Anktiva for a broader group of bladder cancer patients, including those with papillary-only tumors, and with checkpoint inhibitors for advanced lung cancer that had progressed despite standard treatment. The drug is now approved or authorized across 34 countries.

Papillary-only patients remain outside Anktiva’s U.S. label, but the FDA is reviewing an expansion application and expects to decide by Jan.6, 2027. Supporting data showed that 58% of 80 such patients remained disease-free after one year, while 83% avoided bladder-removal surgery at three years.

“For patients with BCG-unresponsive bladder cancer, the choice has too often been between losing the bladder and running out of options,” Soon-Shiong previously said.

Anktiva Growth Boosts ImmunityBio Sales

Anktiva’s expanding reach is lifting sales. Second-quarter net product revenue hit a record $50.7 million, up 92% from a year ago and 15% sequentially, marking an eighth straight quarter of growth. First-half revenue jumped 121% to $94.8 million, while ImmunityBio ended June with $357.4 million in cash and marketable securities.

However, losses remain heavy. The quarterly net loss widened to $230.4 million from $92.6 million, largely due to non-cash liability adjustments and higher expenses, although adjusted net loss improved to $81 million from $89.9 million.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About IBRX?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for IBRX improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ levels a day ago amid a 3% rise in 24-hour message volumes.

IBRX sentiment and message volume as of August 25 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “$IBRX it’s been a disappointing 7 months. The beginning of the year had so much promise.”

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Another user said, “$IBRX come on! Break $7.50 already. You know you want to see $6.XX again”

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IBRX stock has surged 228% over the past year.

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