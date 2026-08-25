According to congressional financial disclosures, the Pelosi family made a significant investment in Bloom Energy, with purchases occurring in two transactions in late July.

In total, the disclosures show the acquisition of 15,000 BE shares and 200 call option contracts, putting the reported value of the family's Bloom Energy holdings at between $3 million and $12 million.

Retail sentiment on BE stock jumped from ‘bearish’ to ‘bullish’ over 24 hours as message volumes climbed to ‘normal’ from ‘low’ levels.

BE stock is up nearly 107% so far in 2026.

Shares of Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) rose nearly 4% in the overnight session late Monday after Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed a significant acquisition of the company’s shares and options in fresh financial disclosures on Monday.

Retail sentiment on BE stock jumped from ‘bearish’ to ‘bullish’ over 24 hours as message volumes climbed to ‘normal’ from ‘low’ levels.

The Pelosi Trade

According to congressional financial disclosures, the Pelosi family made a significant investment in Bloom Energy, with purchases occurring in two transactions in late July.

On July 24, the family acquired 10,000 Class A common shares, valued between $1 million and $5 million, along with 100 call option contracts with a $100 strike price expiring June 17, 2027, also valued between $1 million and $5 million.

On July 28, the disclosures revealed a purchase of another 5,000 shares, worth between $500,000 and $1 million, and 100 additional call option contracts with the same strike price and expiration, valued in the same range.

In total, the disclosures show the acquisition of 15,000 BE shares and 200 call option contracts, putting the reported value of the family's Bloom Energy holdings at between $3 million and $12 million.

What’s Retail Saying About BE Stock?

Following the disclosure, BE stock gained steam on Stocktwits, jumping to one of the most trending tickers on the platform.

One user said, “$BE when Nancy Pelosi buys YOU BUY!”

Another user said, “$BE P(e)losi knows this going in to S&P 500 soon.”

A third user said, “$BE Nancy is think what we are all thinking. If we can help the potential roadblock of “energy” around data centers and BE can offload some of that. Data centers aren’t going away, they’ll just have to be more efficient. Nancy will make sure of BE is apart of that. Super bullish.”

Yet another user pointed out, “$BE well if Nancy is in this, get ready for some govt decision forcing datacenters to provide some/all of their power outside of the grid. Nancy knows the inner workings and corruption of the govt.”

BE stock is up nearly 107% so far in 2026.

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