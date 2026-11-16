His remarks came hours after United Launch Alliance lost 40 Amazon satellites in a failed launch.

SPCX rose nearly 1% overnight after SpaceX caught a Starship returning from orbit for the first time.

Elon Musk questioned why well-funded rivals Blue Origin, Boeing and Lockheed Martin still trail SpaceX.

Ship 42 deployed 26 Starlink satellites and returned to its Texas launch tower about 22 and a half hours after liftoff.

Shares of SpaceX (SPCX) rose nearly 1% overnight late Sunday after its first catch of a Starship returning from orbit prompted CEO Elon Musk to question why well-funded rivals Blue Origin, Boeing and Lockheed Martin still trail his company.

SPCX stock rose 3% last week, logging its strongest weekly gain in more than a month.

Elon Musk Asks Why Rivals Trail SpaceX

On Saturday, two steel arms on SpaceX’s launch tower in Texas caught Ship 42 as it returned from orbit. Soon after, Musk challenged the idea that any well-funded rival could match SpaceX’s achievements. “Let’s take this gentleman’s argument at face value that anyone can throw money at rockets and get something like Starship, Falcon or Dragon,” Musk said on X.

Musk pointed to Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, which started before SpaceX and had Bezos’ fortune behind it. He questioned why it still struggled to launch reliably when, by his estimate, SpaceX’s Falcon rockets carry 85% of the world’s payload to orbit by mass. He also said United Launch Alliance, the Boeing (BA) and Lockheed Martin (LMT) joint venture, carries less than 5% as much payload to orbit as SpaceX.

Hours earlier, ULA’s Vulcan rocket had failed about 10 minutes after liftoff, destroying 40 satellites for Amazon’s (AMZN) Leo network, a Starlink competitor. When ULA confirmed the loss of the satellites, Musk said: “Sorry to hear this. Hope you are back to flight soon.”

Musk also questioned what Boeing had achieved with federal funding for its Starliner capsule. In 2014, NASA awarded Boeing up to $4.2 billion and SpaceX up to $2.6 billion to fly astronauts to the International Space Station. SpaceX now makes those trips regularly. Boeing’s next Starliner flight, targeted for December or January, is set to carry cargo without a crew.

Inside Musk’s Ship 42 Inspection

SpaceX had hoped to catch both halves of the rocket on Flight 15. The Super Heavy booster diverted to the Gulf after Friday’s launch, but Ship 42 reached orbit and deployed 26 Starlink satellites. About 22 and a half hours after liftoff, the ship descended through the clouds and settled between the tower’s two steel arms. “I hugged ship 42 upon its return,” Musk said.

After inspecting the heat shield and engines, Musk addressed how soon the ship might fly again: “Overall, it looks great. The engines look great too. Ship 42 could probably be reflown with a few weeks of refurbishment.” He said engineers still had many small fixes to make before Starship could fly again as quickly as an airplane.

Late Sunday, Musk called for a larger upper stage: “Starship V4 will be ~70m long, which is roughly a 40% length increase and allows >60% more propellant load. Engine count will be raised to 9, with 3 more Raptor-Vacuum engines added, and these will be higher thrust V4 engines.”

Isaacson Recalls Musk’s Starship Bet

Saturday’s catch took Musk biographer Walter Isaacson back nearly six years. “I will always remember the looks on the engineers’ faces in the Starbase conference room in December 2020 when @elonmusk suggested, then insisted, that the Mechazilla launchpad arms could catch a returning Starship,” Isaacson said on X.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also watched the catch live and said: “Congrats @SpaceX for that starship catch, still feels like science fiction! Watching it live was incredible. Upwards!”

ARK Sees A Cheaper Ride To Orbit

As the congratulations poured in, ARK Investment Management CEO Cathie Wood turned her attention to the young people watching. “How many young lives did @elonmusk, @Gwynne_Shotwell, Bret Johnsen, and the entire SpaceX Team inspire to explore ‘the new world’ as Mechazilla’s chopsticks caught Starship this weekend?” Wood said on X.

ARK chief futurist Brett Winton focused on what cheaper launches could make possible. “Drops cost per kg in orbit to roughly $100 (from $1000) and promises a massive increase in achievable annual upmass,” Winton said, referring to how much cargo could reach orbit each year.

One possibility, Winton said, is sending up solar-powered computers that could run AI in orbit and beam the results back to Earth. “With this cost input falling out of the equation the cheapest electrons in the solar system will be harnessed in orbit rather than on earth.”

How Do Retail Traders Feel About SPCX?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment on SPCX has been ‘bullish’ since a week amid ‘low’ message volume.

SPCX sentiment and message volume as of November 16 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “$SPCX no one else can do this.. musk has accomplished something amazing. The media downplays it, but the truth is, others wish they could do the same. ”

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Another user said, “$SPCX This was the biggest thing that has happened in space exploration since landing on the moon. Incredible stuff going on. I see 200 next week or more. Congrats to the entire team.”

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SPCX stock has declined 14% year-to-date.

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