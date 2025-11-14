According to a Bloomberg News report, citing people familiar with the matter, the partnership between Starlink and Emirates is set to be unveiled at the Dubai Air Show, which begins on Monday.

SpaceX’s Starlink is reportedly set to be used by Dubai-based Emirates airline to enhance its onboard Wi-Fi option, even as the government has not yet approved the service.

However, the United Arab Emirates is not one of the countries that allow the use of Starlink, according to the website of company. Bloomberg noted that a deal between Emirates and Starlink would require the government to modify this policy.

