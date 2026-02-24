TD Cowen analyst Joseph Thome’s new price target represents a potential upside of about 23% from AXSM’s current trading levels.

TD Cowen analyst Joseph Thome raised the firm's price target on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) to $215 from $195 after the company reported fourth-quarter (Q4) numbers above Wall Street expectations.

The analyst’s new price target represents a potential upside of about 17% from the stock’s closing price on Friday. Cowen kept a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares, according to TheFly.

Axsome’s Q4 Earnings

For Q4, Axsome reported total net product revenue of $196 million, representing 65% year-over-year growth, and above analysts’ estimates of $192.82 million, according to data from Fiscal AI.

The widening in revenue was driven by strong growth of major depressive disorder treatment AUVELITY, excessive daytime sleepiness treatment SUNOSI, and contributions from the recent launch of acute migraine treatment SYMBRAVO, the company said.

Net loss for the quarter came in at $0.56 per share, below an analyst estimate of a loss of $0.78 per share.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $322.9 million at the end of 2025. Axsome said it believes its current cash is sufficient to fund anticipated operations into cash flow positivity, based on the current operating plan.

Looking Ahead

“2026 promises to be another eventful year for Axsome with continued commercial execution, and multiple regulatory and clinical milestones including potential FDA action on our sNDA for AXS-05 in Alzheimer’s disease agitation, NDA filing for AXS-12 in narcolepsy, and clinical trial progress across our development portfolio,” said CEO Herriot Tabuteau.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to decide on the company’s application seeking approval for AXS-05 in Alzheimer’s Disease Agitation by April 30. Axsome intends to initiate a trial of AXS-05 in smoking cessation in the second quarter of 2026 ,and is on track to seek approval for AXS-12 in narcolepsy this quarter.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around AXSM stock rose from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume increased from ‘normal’ to ‘high’ levels.

AXSM stock has gained 34% over the past 12 months.

AXSM stock has gained 34% over the past 12 months.