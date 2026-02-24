The data center development across Caddo and Bossier Parishes will create 540 full-time jobs, the company said.

Amazon's investment in northwest Louisiana will build next-generation data center campuses to support AI and cloud computing, the company said.

It will also support 1,710 additional positions, including electricians, HVAC technicians, project engineers, network specialists, among others.

Amazon also said it will fully pay for all its new energy infrastructure and grid needs at the Louisiana data center campus.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) on Monday announced a $12 billion investment in Louisiana for new artificial intelligence data center campuses, a project that will create 540 full-time jobs.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The data center development will be across Caddo and Bossier Parishes, and will also support 1,710 additional positions, the company said. These will include positions such as electricians, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning technicians, project engineers, network specialists, operations managers, security specialists, among others.

Earlier this month, the tech giant announced a significant boost to its capital expenditure for 2026, up to $200 billion from about $130 billion reported in 2025.

Data Center Details

“Amazon's $12 billion investment in northwest Louisiana will build next-generation data center campuses to support AI and cloud computing, ensuring opportunities for local communities," said David Zapolsky, Amazon's Chief Global Affairs and Legal Officer.

"We're creating hundreds of high-paying jobs and making substantial investments in local infrastructure to serve customers," Zapolsky added.

Amazon said that it plans to invest up to $400 million in local water infrastructure for the campuses, adding that it will use “only verified surplus water” which will not strain local supplies. The e-commerce giant also said it is working with partners to develop water-positive programs that will return more water than it has used to the local watershed by 2030.

Amazon also said it will fully pay for all its new energy infrastructure and grid needs at the Louisiana data center campus, working in partnership with Southwestern Electric Power Company. It has also committed to investing in solar projects to add up to 200 MW of carbon-free power.

In addition, Amazon said it is committing a $250,000 community fund that will support STEM education and local projects in the region.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around AMZN shares remained in the ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours amid ‘low’ message volumes.

AMZN stock has declined about 3.5% in the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Also Read: IBM Stock Tumbled More Than 13% Today — What’s Anthropic Got To Do With It?