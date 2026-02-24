The company said it has entered into an agreement with the United States Space Development Agency (SDA) for the Europa Track 2 Commercial Solutions program.

The agreement, executed under the Hybrid Acquisition for proliferated Low-earth Orbit (HALO) program, has a total contract value of approximately $30 million, the company said.

The Europa Track 2 effort is focused on delivering immediate, operationally relevant tactical communications capabilities.

ASTS earlier this month announced the successful unfolding of its BlueBird 6 satellite, which it launched in December.

Shares at the time of writing rose 5.6%.

“Selection for SDA’s Europa Track 2 program validates AST SpaceMobile’s ability to rapidly operationalize commercial space capabilities for national security,” said Chris Ivory, CEO of AST SpaceMobile USA.

Agreement Detail

This Other Transaction (OT) agreement focuses on the rapid demonstration and delivery of innovative capabilities to the United States warfighter. Under the contract, AST will utilize its BlueBird satellite constellation to demonstrate resilient, low-latency tactical satellite communications directly between government end devices.

Program

Through a series of on-orbit demonstrations, the program will validate seamless integration with existing tactical military radios and demonstrate how commercial satellite infrastructure can be rapidly applied for defense applications and deliver data products as-a-service to the Space Development Agency.

Other News

AST SpaceMobile said that BlueBird 6’s aperture enables full 4G and 5G cellular broadband services, including voice, data, and video, on standard, unmodified smartphones everywhere. The company is on track to launch 45–60 satellites by the end of 2026, with launches planned every one or two months on average, it said.

How Are Retail Traders Reacting?

Retail sentiment on AST SpaceMobile trended in the ‘bearish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘low’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

One user said that they are long on ASTS.

Another user criticised the company for the timing of the release of the information on the contract agreement.

Shares in the company have risen nearly 200% over the past year.