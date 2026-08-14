Larry Goldberg sees a deepening SpaceX-Nvidia AI alliance spanning orbital computing, data centers, and chipmaking.

Goldberg said SpaceX’s relationship with Nvidia goes beyond chip purchases.

Nvidia-powered AI systems could support SpaceX’s ground facilities, Starmind satellites, and expanding computing network.

Goldberg sees TeraFab and Nvidia’s $500 billion AI funding plan as potential signs of a deeper alliance between SpaceX and Nvidia.

Investor Larry Goldberg sees a potentially major shift underway between SpaceX (SPCX) and Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), arguing that their relationship could extend far beyond GPU purchases, as Elon Musk’s space company pursues massive AI computing capacity on Earth and in orbit.

Musk’s Nvidia Bet Points Toward A New Space-Age Computing Alliance

In an X post, Goldberg said SpaceX and Nvidia appear to be moving toward a far deeper relationship than a conventional chip-supplier arrangement, based on recent developments in orbital computing, terrestrial data centers, and semiconductor manufacturing.

Following SpaceX’s August 4 earnings call, Goldberg pointed to comments from Elon Musk indicating that SpaceX plans to use Nvidia’s Vera Rubin architecture for its AI infrastructure both on Earth and in space.

“Going forward, we’ve decided to build exclusively on Nvidia, because we think the Vera Rubin architecture is the best architecture. We think it’s the best AI computer, and we greatly value our close cooperation and partnership on many levels with Nvidia. We’re exclusive to Nvidia,” Musk said.

SpaceX is also working with Nvidia on the Starmind AI satellite payload, according to Goldberg. The proposed satellites would use Nvidia Rubin GPUs and Vera CPUs to provide data-center-level processing capabilities in orbit, while similar systems could support SpaceX facilities on the ground.

“Clearly this is more than buying compute in the normal course but a decision to standardize the entire AI infrastructure stack, terrestrial and orbital, on one supplier’s architecture,” said Goldberg.

SpaceX has discussed rapidly expanding its computing capacity, with targets exceeding 2 gigawatts by the end of 2026 and approaching 10 gigawatts the following year. SpaceX stock inched 0.5% higher in Friday’s premarket.

TeraFab Adds A Manufacturing Dimension – But Intel Is The Partner

The investor added that the semiconductor ambitions surrounding Tesla and SpaceX provide another piece of the picture.

“TeraFab fits into the same picture even if the public narrative keeps it somewhat separate. SpaceX and Tesla have committed an initial $16.8 billion to the Texas complex, with potential scale far higher. The facility is meant to produce chips for edge inference in Optimus and Cybercab systems as well as high-power processors for space-based data centers.”

Intel is the named TeraFab partner, while Nvidia has no formal role. Still, Goldberg said, SpaceX’s commitment to Nvidia and its need for specialized chips suggest the two efforts may be closely connected.

Could Nvidia’s $500B Financing Push Help SpaceX?

Goldberg solidified his argument by saying Nvidia’s $500 billion AI financing initiative could help fund major infrastructure projects. Though SpaceX has not been named as a participant, its huge planned spending and close relationship with Nvidia raise questions about whether the program could eventually support SpaceX’s ground and orbital expansion.

So, together, the Nvidia hardware commitment, orbital computing plans, TeraFab investment, and financing efforts suggest a deep, long-term SpaceX-Nvidia alliance, though no overarching agreement has been confirmed.

SPCX Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

A user said, “The 'Blue Light Special' is Elon' $SPCX. Einstein & Tesla own a space company and already cornered the entire interstellar communications market, and after securing a partnership with NVDA, I dont need a rocket scientist to be all-in - holding long term + weekly options.”

SPCX stock has declined 12% year-to-date, while NVDA stock has gained 20%.

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