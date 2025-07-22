The Connecticut-based firm will continue targeting growth-stage investments in sectors including artificial intelligence, fintech, e-commerce, space, and defense.

Glade Brook Capital Partners, a tech-focused investment firm known for backing companies like SpaceX and Perplexity, has raised $515 million in its fourth fund.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the Connecticut-based firm will continue targeting growth-stage investments in sectors including artificial intelligence, fintech, e-commerce, space, and defense.

Founded in 2011, Glade Brook was an early investor in high-profile companies such as Uber Technologies (UBER) and Airbnb (ABNB), and has more recently participated in rounds for newer names like Perplexity, an AI-powered search startup.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.<

Read also: Amazon’s Kuiper Reportedly In Focus As Trump Looks Beyond SpaceX For Golden Dome Missile Shield

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<