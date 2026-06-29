Solidion said it would allocate a modest portion of its cash on hand, consistent with its treasury management approach.

Solidion expects the allocation and any future additions to be nominal to the company’s balance sheet.

The company said that its technology stack is designed to address the environmental challenges of space missions.

As of March 31, 2026, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $38,887.

Shares of Solidion Technology (STI) rose over 9% premarket on Monday after the battery technology company announced it is eyeing a stake in SpaceX as a strategic treasury asset. Solidion is the latest public company seeking exposure to SpaceX through its balance sheet.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Solidion said it would allocate a modest portion of its cash in hand, consistent with its treasury management approach and mindful of the capital required for its core operations.

Why Solidion Wants Exposure To SpaceX

Solidion described its planned investment in SpaceX as ‘complementary’ to the company’s core mission. SpaceX's operations are strategically relevant to the company’s addressable market, including electric vehicles, energy storage, aerospace, and defense applications.

Solidion’s technology stack is designed to address the environmental challenges of space missions and the energy density, thermal performance, and safety requirements of aerospace applications, the firm noted.

The company stated that it will provide its shareholders with a clear picture of its stake in SpaceX, including on-balance-sheet exposure to SpaceX’s continued growth.

Solidion expects the allocation and any future additions to be nominal to the company’s balance sheet and it will not impact the company’s ability to carry out its core operations and other strategic plans.

"As a company focused on the next generation of battery materials for EVs, energy storage, aerospace, and defense, we see profound strategic alignment with SpaceX's mission,” said Jaymes Winters, Chief Executive Officer of Solidion Technology.

Solidion’s Cash Position And Earnings

As of March 31, 2026 the company had cash and cash equivalents of $38,887. During the first quarter, the company reported revenue of $85,426 and a loss of $0.18 per share. This was the first quarter during which the company generated revenue for the first time.

The revenue was driven by government grants and delivery of Solidion's proprietary silicon anode products.

Triller’s Stake In SpaceX

Last week, Triller Group announced that it intends to acquire a stake in SpaceX as a strategic treasury asset on the company’s balance sheet.

The company said it is acquiring a position in SpaceX through its unit, financed through a secured financing arrangement.

In an SEC filing, Triller said it entered into a purchase agreement to acquire a 100% stake of SAC1, a Bahamian investment vehicle holding common stock equivalent interests in 3,917,185 SpaceX Class A shares, for about $411 million.

What Retail Thinks Of STI

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment surrounding the stock has remained ‘bearish’ amid ‘extremely low’ message volumes in the past 24 hours.

STI stock has gained over 54% so far this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.