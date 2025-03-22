user
user

Kerala to Srinagar to Goa: India's 10 Must-See Destinations for Culture Nature and History

Most beautiful places to visit in India: Top 10 tourist destinations in India! From the Taj Mahal to the Kerala backwaters, find out what's special and why these places are so famous.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 22, 2025, 12:07 PM IST

Taj Mahal, Agra

The Taj Mahal is located in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, India. Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan built it for Mumtaz Mahal. It's famous for its design.

article_image2

Jaipur, Rajasthan

Known as the Pink City, Jaipur is famous for its historical palaces. Hawa Mahal and City Palace make Jaipur even more beautiful.


article_image3

Kerala Backwaters

The Kerala Backwaters are called the Venice of the South. It's a network of lakes and canals on Kerala's coast, meeting the Arabian Sea.

article_image4

Leh-Ladakh

Leh-Ladakh, known for snow-capped mountains and great views, is a top tourist spot in India. Nature lovers consider this place a paradise.

article_image5

Udaipur, Rajasthan

Udaipur is a major tourist spot in Rajasthan. Called the city of lakes, it's famous for lakes, palaces like City Palace, and romance.

article_image6

Goa

Goa combines beautiful beaches and cultural experiences. It's also famous for clubs, bars, restaurants, and casinos.

article_image7

Varanasi

Varanasi is one of the world's oldest cities. It's known for its ghats and spiritual vibe along the Ganges River.

article_image8

Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar is called heaven on earth. It's on the Jhelum River in Kashmir Valley. It's the best choice for nature fans.

article_image9

Hampi, Karnataka

Hampi, in Karnataka, is a historical site and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It's known for ancient temples and ruins.

article_image10

Ranthambore National Park

This park is in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district. It's known for Bengal tigers, dense forests, forts, and wildlife.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Parenting tips: 6 tricks to send your child to school without excuses MEG

Parenting tips: 6 tricks to send your child to school without excuses

Annual health checkup: 5 must-do tests to spot diseases early MEG

Annual health checkup: 5 must-do tests to spot diseases early

Instagram influencers promoting ginger for acne cure; does it really work? Dermats react MEG

Instagram influencers promoting ginger for acne cure; does it really work? Dermats react

Parenting guide: 4 major reasons that distract kids from studies; know the solution MEG

Parenting guide: 4 major reasons that distract kids from studies; know the solution

International Day of Happiness: How Joy-Driven Learning Shapes Confident and Emotionally Strong Children RBA

International Day of Happiness: How Joy-Driven Learning Shapes Confident and Emotionally Strong Children

Recent Stories

Sourav Ganguly on IPL 2025 title race: 'Tournament too long, competitive...' ddr

Sourav Ganguly on IPL 2025 title race: 'Tournament too long, competitive...'

Dhanashree Verma gives thumbs up as paps link her song on betrayal to real-life situation [WATCH] NTI

Dhanashree Verma gives thumbs up as paps link her song on betrayal to real-life situation [WATCH]

Actor Jack Lilley, known for 'Little House on the Prairie', passes away at 91 NTI

Actor Jack Lilley, known for ‘Little House on the Prairie’, passes away at 91

Israel to Russia: 10 nations with longest working hours check India rank as well gcw

Israel to Russia: 10 nations with longest working hours

easy virat kohli corn chat recipe for ipl season SRI

IPL Fun Doubled: Enjoy Virat Kohli's Favorite Corn Chat While Watching

Recent Videos

Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Video Icon
Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Video Icon
Odisha Congress MLAs Protest in BLACK Over Women’s Safety

Odisha Congress MLAs Protest in BLACK Over Women’s Safety

Video Icon
Pune Hinjewadi Bus Fire: Driver Set Blaze Intentionally Over Grudge, Police Reveal

Pune Hinjewadi Bus Fire: Driver Set Blaze Intentionally Over Grudge, Police Reveal

Video Icon
Odisha Congress MLAs Protest in BLACK Over Women’s Safety

Odisha Congress MLAs Protest in BLACK Over Women’s Safety

Video Icon