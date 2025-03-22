Kerala to Srinagar to Goa: India's 10 Must-See Destinations for Culture Nature and History

Read Full Gallery

Most beautiful places to visit in India: Top 10 tourist destinations in India! From the Taj Mahal to the Kerala backwaters, find out what's special and why these places are so famous.

Taj Mahal, Agra

The Taj Mahal is located in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, India. Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan built it for Mumtaz Mahal. It's famous for its design.

Jaipur, Rajasthan

Known as the Pink City, Jaipur is famous for its historical palaces. Hawa Mahal and City Palace make Jaipur even more beautiful.

Kerala Backwaters

The Kerala Backwaters are called the Venice of the South. It's a network of lakes and canals on Kerala's coast, meeting the Arabian Sea.

Leh-Ladakh

Leh-Ladakh, known for snow-capped mountains and great views, is a top tourist spot in India. Nature lovers consider this place a paradise.

Udaipur, Rajasthan

Udaipur is a major tourist spot in Rajasthan. Called the city of lakes, it's famous for lakes, palaces like City Palace, and romance.

Goa

Goa combines beautiful beaches and cultural experiences. It's also famous for clubs, bars, restaurants, and casinos.

Varanasi

Varanasi is one of the world's oldest cities. It's known for its ghats and spiritual vibe along the Ganges River.

Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar is called heaven on earth. It's on the Jhelum River in Kashmir Valley. It's the best choice for nature fans.

Hampi, Karnataka

Hampi, in Karnataka, is a historical site and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It's known for ancient temples and ruins.

Ranthambore National Park

This park is in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district. It's known for Bengal tigers, dense forests, forts, and wildlife.

