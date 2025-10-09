Under the partnership, Apivia Courtage will roll out Amelia 7, an AI agent system designed to act autonomously, building on earlier success where SoundHound’s platform boosted productivity by 20%.

SoundHound AI, Inc.(SOUN) on Wednesday said it has teamed up with Apivia Courtage, part of the AEMA Group, to bring advanced AI agents into the insurer’s contact centers using SoundHound’s Amelia 7 platform.

Under this collaboration, Apivia Courtage will roll out Amelia 7, an AI agent system designed to act autonomously, as a key component of its digital overhaul strategy, building on the success with SoundHound’s platform, which resulted in a 20% productivity boost.

SoundHound AI stock traded over 8% higher on Wednesday afternoon. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day amid ‘normal message volume levels.

SOUN’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:45 p.m. ET on Oct. 8, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock saw a 161% increase in user message count in the last month, as per platform data. A Stocktwits user expressed confidence in the partnership, stating that the company is a “huge player” in France.

Amelia’s architecture blends large language models’ reasoning and planning with structured rule‑driven workflows. It also supports escalation to humans when needed. The AI agents operate across multiple channels, including voice, chat, and text.

With Amelia 7’s “agentic” capabilities, Apivia aims to let customers self‑serve on more types of inquiries without human intervention. The AI agents will interpret multiple intents in a single interaction, carry out tasks like identity verification via one-time passwords, answer policy questions, update contact details, compute the financial impact of contract changes, and initiate quotes or book meetings with advisors.

Since 2023, the two companies have worked together to integrate AI agents alongside human staff at Apivia’s call centers. SoundHound AI stock has gained over 317% in the last 12 months.

