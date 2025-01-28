SoundHound AI Stock Sinks On Plan To Raise $500M Through Securities Offerings: Retail Stays Bearish

The base prospectus covers the issuance of up to $500 million of the company’s Class A shares, including the $250 million at-the-market program, and other instruments.

SoundHound AI Stock Sinks On Plan To Raise $500M Through Securities Offerings: Retail Stays Bearish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 28, 2025, 6:34 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 28, 2025, 6:34 PM IST

SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) shares retreated in Tuesday’s premarket after the voice and conversational artificial intelligence (AI) solutions provider proposed raising capital through share sales.

SoundHound AI’s registration statement filed with the SEC on Tuesday comprises a base prospectus for implementing a shelf registration process and sales agreement prospect for implementing a $250 million ‘at-the-market” program under the shelf registration statement.

The base prospectus covers the issuance of up to $500 million of the company’s Class A shares, including the $250 million at-the-market program, preferred stock, purchase contracts, warrants, subscription rights, depository shares, debt securities, and/or units.

SoundHound AI intends to use the net proceeds from the “at-the-market” equity offering for general corporate purposes and working capital, including investing in or acquiring synergistic or complementary businesses, assets, or technologies. 

The Santa Clara, California-based company’s stock was on a roll late last year, especially after the presidential election. The company was also brisk with its product and partnership announcements, and as recently as last week, it announced a collaboration with roadways intelligence systems company Rekor Systems, Inc. ($REKR).

soun-sentiment.png SOUN sentiment and message volume January 28, premarket as of 8 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward the stock sunk further into ‘bearish’ territory (31/100) but message volume rose to ‘high’ levels. 

Some stock watchers on the platform panned the capital raise as a ‘’penny stock strategy.”

Another suggested the stock could head back to $4 and would therefore buy puts to make money.

SoundHound AI stock slumped 11.17% to $14.07 on Monday amid the DeepSeek-induced sell-off, and was down an incremental 7.39% in premarket trading. 

The stock ended 2024 with a gain of 836%, reaching an all-time high of $24.98 on Dec. 26. It has since lost 29%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

NextEra Energy Stock In Focus As Firm Maintains Guidance For Upcoming Years: Retail Turns Bullish

NextEra Energy Stock In Focus As Firm Maintains Guidance For Upcoming Years: Retail Turns Bullish

Boeing Stock Draws Attention After Posting Largest Annual Loss Since 2020: Retail Turns More Bearish

Boeing Stock Draws Attention After Posting Largest Annual Loss Since 2020: Retail Turns More Bearish

Xerox Stock Slips Premarket After Mixed Q4 Results But Retail Mood Brightens

Xerox Stock Slips Premarket After Mixed Q4 Results But Retail Mood Brightens

XRP Price Rallies As Ripple Secures Key U.S. Licenses Amid Trump’s Pro-Crypto Stance: Retail Sentiment Improves

XRP Price Rallies As Ripple Secures Key U.S. Licenses Amid Trump’s Pro-Crypto Stance: Retail Sentiment Improves

Brown & Brown Stock Gains Pre-market After Upbeat Q4 Earnings: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Brown & Brown Stock Gains Pre-market After Upbeat Q4 Earnings: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Recent Stories

NextEra Energy Stock In Focus As Firm Maintains Guidance For Upcoming Years: Retail Turns Bullish

NextEra Energy Stock In Focus As Firm Maintains Guidance For Upcoming Years: Retail Turns Bullish

Boeing Stock Draws Attention After Posting Largest Annual Loss Since 2020: Retail Turns More Bearish

Boeing Stock Draws Attention After Posting Largest Annual Loss Since 2020: Retail Turns More Bearish

Xerox Stock Slips Premarket After Mixed Q4 Results But Retail Mood Brightens

Xerox Stock Slips Premarket After Mixed Q4 Results But Retail Mood Brightens

XRP Price Rallies As Ripple Secures Key U.S. Licenses Amid Trump’s Pro-Crypto Stance: Retail Sentiment Improves

XRP Price Rallies As Ripple Secures Key U.S. Licenses Amid Trump’s Pro-Crypto Stance: Retail Sentiment Improves

How to use DeepSeek on laptop & smartphone? A step-by-guide to download software, system requirements & more shk

How to use DeepSeek on laptop & smartphone? A step-by-guide to download software, system requirements & more

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon