SoundHound AI’s Red-Hot Rally After Upbeat Q4 Has Stocktwits Retail Traders Looking To Buy More Stock

DA Davidson analysts said demand for SoundHound AI’s solutions remains elevated as it expands its business with leading players across the financial, healthcare, energy and other verticals.

SoundHound AI’s Red-Hot Rally After Upbeat Q4 Has Stocktwits Retail Traders Looking To Buy More Stock
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 3, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) stock jumped 17.81% on Friday after the conversation artificial intelligence (AI) solutions company reported a beat-and-raise fourth quarter. Notwithstanding the strong gains, retail investors appear to be convinced of further upside for the stock.

The results of a Stocktwits poll that received responses from 1,100 users on the platform showed that more than half (58%) of the retailers looked to add to their long positions. 

Nearly one-quarter (24%) chose to remain cautious, as they said they would stay long but would not add to their positions. 

On the other hand, 8% looked to reduce their exposure and 10% said they bet on potential downside in stock.

 

SoundHound-STpoll.pngReacting to SoundHound AI’s fourth-quarter earnings print, DA Davidson upped the price target for the stock to $13 from $9.50 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating, TheFly reported.  

The firm noted that revenue growth continues to beat expectations and demand for SoundHound AI’s solutions remains elevated as it expands its business with leading players across the financial, healthcare, energy and other verticals.

DA Davidson sees the Amelia acquisition materially expanding SoundHound AI’s total addressable market and diversifying its business.

soun-sentiment.png SOUN sentiment and message volume March 2, as of 11 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

Sentiment among watchers on the platform was ‘extremely bullish’ (76/100) and the message volume continued to be ‘high.’

Calling SoundHound AI stock a ‘gem,’ a watcher shared a technical chart and said they would watch how the stock reacts to the $11.90 test.

Another user was bracing for a $14+ level this week.

SoundHound AI stock has fallen over 45% year-to-date after soaring 836% in 2024. It has traded in a 52-week range of $3.50-$24.98.

The TipRank-compiled consensus price target for the stock is $15.80, suggesting scope for 46% upside potential. Of the 5 analysts rating the stock, 3 have 'Buy' ratings and 2 were on the sidelines. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

ATI Reaches Agreement With United Steelworkers On New 6-Year Contract, Stock Gains Afterhours: Retail Remains Bearish

ATI Reaches Agreement With United Steelworkers On New 6-Year Contract, Stock Gains Afterhours: Retail Remains Bearish

Retail Traders Divided On March Market Moves After February Dip — Most Want To Sit Out Or Go For Buffett-Style Cash Play

Retail Traders Divided On March Market Moves After February Dip — Most Want To Sit Out Or Go For Buffett-Style Cash Play

Shell Reportedly Mulls Chemical Asset Sales In US, Europe — Will It Sway Retail Bears?

Shell Reportedly Mulls Chemical Asset Sales In US, Europe — Will It Sway Retail Bears?

Alto Neuroscience Is Down Nearly 35% This Year, But Retail Traders Keep Flocking To Micro-Cap Stock

Alto Neuroscience Is Down Nearly 35% This Year, But Retail Traders Keep Flocking To Micro-Cap Stock

AIM ImmunoTech, PepGen, Aeon, Tiziana, Moleculin: 5 Biotech Stocks That Led Retail Message Growth Last Week

AIM ImmunoTech, PepGen, Aeon, Tiziana, Moleculin: 5 Biotech Stocks That Led Retail Message Growth Last Week

Recent Stories

Bengaluru: Marketing executive from Ooty found dead inside car amid suspected Cardiac arrest vkp

Bengaluru: Marketing executive from Ooty found dead inside car amid suspected Cardiac arrest

Oscar 2025: Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet share sweet kiss at star-studdden event [WATCH] NTI

Oscar 2025: Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet share sweet kiss at star-studded event [WATCH]

Google co founder Sergey Brin urges Gemini AI team to 60 hours a week here is why gcw

Google co-founder Sergey Brin urges Gemini AI team to 60-hours a week | Here's why

Career Guide: How to become a lawyer in India after 12th iwh

Career Guide: How to become a lawyer in India after 12th

Beat the Heat: Easy Ways to Cool Your Home Without AC This Summer RBA

Beat the Heat: Easy Ways to Cool Your Home Without AC This Summer

Recent Videos

Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Video Icon
Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Video Icon
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Video Icon
CM Rekha Gupta, BJP Leaders Honored at Purvanchal Morcha Event in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

CM Rekha Gupta, BJP Leaders Honored at Purvanchal Morcha Event in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon