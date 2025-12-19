Mangoceuticals had also recently filed a trademark application for “MULTI-DAT” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in a bid to expand into the digital asset space.

Health and wellness company Mangoceuticals (MGRX) on Friday announced that it is launching a Solana-focused digital asset treasury (DAT) of up to $100 million through its newly formed subsidiary, Mango DAT, in partnership with Cube Group.

Cube Group has been appointed as the asset manager responsible for custody and execution.

Strategic Opportunity

Mangoceuticals believes that the current crypto market offers a strategic opportunity to capitalize on current prices, enabling optimized entry points for long-term value creation. "We are optimistic about Solana’s future and confident this strategy will provide compelling, non-dilutive returns while positioning Mangoceuticals as a leader at the intersection of traditional finance and blockchain technology," said Jacob Cohen, Founder and CEO of Mangoceuticals.

Solana’s price was trading 1.7% higher at around $125.47 at the time of writing. Meanwhile, Mangoceuticals shares slumped nearly 47% on Friday. Retail sentiment around Mangoceuticals on Stocktwits trended in “extremely bullish” amid “extremely high” message volume.

MULTI-DAT Framework

Mangoceuticals has recently filed a trademark application for MULTI-DAT to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, signaling its strategic expansion into the digital asset sector.

As part of the MULTI-DAT framework, the company is pursuing a range of strategic digital asset and DeFi initiatives to enhance its treasury operations further. This will allow the firm to conduct various financial operations, including facilitating virtual currency transactions and exchanges, processing electronic fund transfers, managing investment portfolios, and running blockchain-driven cryptocurrency services.

By diversifying its activities, Mangoceuticals aims to mitigate the risks associated with market volatility, which often affects strategies that depend solely on token price movements.

A Digital Asset Treasury is a type of firm that buys and holds cryptocurrencies on its balance sheet. One of the biggest DAT companies is Michael Saylor-backed Strategy (MSTR), which began buying bitcoin in 2020 and has been continuing to do so ever since. Notably, the number of DAT companies has expanded over the years.

According to DLA Piper , as of September 2025, more than 200 companies had adopted DAT strategies, with more than 190 focused on BTC treasuries and another 10-20 on alternative digital assets.

