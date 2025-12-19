In the fourth-quarter earnings report, CEO Josh Weinstein shared optimism about the company’s prospects, signaling confidence in surpassing 2025’s performance benchmarks.

Carnival Corp. (CCL) CEO Josh Weinstein said on Friday that the cruise operator is entering 2026 with strong momentum as the company reported record-high booking volumes and elevated pricing trends for both North American and European sailings.

In the fourth-quarter earnings report, Weinstein shared optimism about the company’s prospects, signaling confidence in surpassing 2025’s performance benchmarks.

Strong Forward Bookings

According to Weinstein, Carnival currently maintains approximately two-thirds of its upcoming sailings booked at elevated prices, even when measured in constant currency.

"Looking forward, we are well-positioned to top 2025's record yields. We remain at our highest booked occupancy for the upcoming year at about two-thirds booked at higher prices (in constant currency).” -Josh Weinstein, CEO, Carnival

In the past three months, Carnival said it reached unprecedented booking volumes for sailings scheduled in 2026 and 2027. The period spanning Black Friday through Cyber Monday saw particularly strong reservations, surpassing levels observed in the previous year.

Weinstein highlighted this trend as a positive signal for the upcoming wave season, suggesting robust customer interest in cruises. Carnival stock traded over 8% higher on Friday morning.

What Are Stocktwits Users Saying?

For the fourth quarter, the company reported revenue of $6.3 billion and an adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34. While revenue slightly missed the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion, EPS exceeded the $0.25 estimate, according to Fiscal AI data.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume levels.

CCL’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 09:40 a.m. ET on Dec. 19, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish Stocktwits user said the earnings report was strong.

Another user lauded the company’s operational performance and dividend reinstatement.

CCL stock has gained over 24% year-to-date.

