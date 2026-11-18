Solar stocks have been pressured by a mix of elevated Treasury yields, softer-than-expected demand, policy and tax-credit shifts, and earnings misses across major industry players.

The 10-year Treasury yield is back above 5% amid uncertainty over the AI trade and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The expiration of residential incentives like the Section 25D federal tax credit, along with broader regulatory shifts under the Trump administration, has stalled consumer and developer demand.

However, Wall Street analysts see an upside for Enphase Energy, First Solar, Canadian Solar, and SolarEdge Technologies stocks over the next 12 months.

Shares of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH), First Solar Inc. (FSLR), Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ), and SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) turned green in overnight trading late Tuesday after a sharp sell-off at the close.

ENPH stock and FSLR stock edged up nearly 1% at the time of writing, while CSIQ stock and SEDG stock gained over 2%.

What’s Been Weighing On Solar Stocks?

Following a brief rally after the Democratic win in the midterm elections, which boosted sentiment for clean energy companies, solar stocks have been pressured by a mix of elevated Treasury yields, softer-than-expected demand, policy and tax-credit shifts, and earnings misses across major industry players.

The 10-year Treasury yields are back over 5% amid uncertainty over the AI trade and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The expiration of residential incentives like the Section 25D federal tax credit and broader regulatory shifts under the Trump administration, including planned reviews or cuts to renewable tax and manufacturing credits, have stalled consumer and developer demand.

ENPH, FSLR, CSIQ, SEDG Earnings Disappoint

Meanwhile, weaker-than-expected earnings from the players have also weighed on the stocks.

Enphase Energy reported third-quarter (Q3) 2026 financial results on Oct. 27, delivering diluted earnings per share of $0.17 on revenue of $293.3 million, coming in below Wall Street expectations. Revenue was down 28.5% year-over-year from $410 million in Q3 2025.

First Solar also reported its Q3 financial results in October, delivering an earnings per share beat alongside a slight revenue miss. However, the sentiment was weighed down by a guidance revision — management lowered its full-year 2026 net sales outlook to $4.6 billion to $4.9 billion, down from prior expectations of $4.9 billion to $5.2 billion.

SolarEdge reported Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $0.29, significantly beating consensus estimates, while revenue of $326.1 million slightly missed expectations. However, forward guidance came in weaker-than-expected, with fourth-quarter revenue projected at $245 million–$275 million, followed by an expected sequential decline of more than 10% in Q1 2027. Management said that it expects flat revenue and break-even adjusted EBITDA for full-year 2027.

Canadian Solar’s Q3 results are scheduled for release on Dec. 3. Wall Street expects the company to post a loss per share of $0.54, as per Fiscal.ai data, which is wider than the previous comparable quarter’s $0.31 loss per share. Revenue is expected to be $1.38 billion, a decline of about 7.4% from last year’s figures.

Wall Street Expectations From ENPH, FSLR, CSIQ, SEDG Stocks

As per data from Koyfin, the 12-month average price target of the companies is as follows:

Company 12-Month Average Price Target Upside/ Downside From Current Levels Enphase Energy $39.42 +70.93% First Solar $250.67 +63.87% Canadian Solar $16.93 +116.90% SolarEdge Technologies $29.89 +37.61%

What’s Retail Saying About ENPH, FSLR, CSIQ, SEDG Stocks?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ENPH and SEDG stocks was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing. Meanwhile, sentiment was ‘bullish’ for CSIQ, and ‘extremely bullish’ for FSLR.

All four stocks are down so far in 2026. ENPH stock has lost about 28% of its value year-to-date and FSLR stock is down more than 41%. Meanwhile, CSIQ and SEDG stocks have lost more than 67% and 24%, respectively, in the same time.

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