GTA 6 is Take-Two’s most anticipated release and is set to launch Nov. 19, after being pushed back from May 26.

CYBERLEEK, a Solana meme coin tied to an anonymous GTA 6 leaker, rallied on Sunday after the leaker threatened to release a full build of the game.

In a post titled “The Offer,” CyberLeek said the build would go out once the token reaches a $30 million market cap. The token currently sits at about a fifth of that.

The leaker said Take-Two could stop the release by offering “physical disks and a public apology.”

A Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 inspired meme coin rallied on Sunday after its anonymous creator threatened to release a full build of the game, putting Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), the parent company of GTA maker Rockstar Games, back in focus. The meme coin, however, is not linked to any of the companies.

What Is CYBERLEEK?

The token, CYBERLEEK, jumped over 273% over the past 24 hours, pushing its market cap to $5.95 million. CYBERLEEK is a meme coin on the Solana (SOL) blockchain. On Saturday, the anonymous leaker, also known as CyberLeek, released The Offer, tying the leak to the token’s value.

“CYBERLEEK hits 30 million market cap, the build goes out, full story mode, played to the end, credits and all,” the post read. The post also invited doubters to request footage as proof. “Ask for what you want to see, and it gets provided,” it said.

CyberLeek gave Take-Two one way to stop it. The company would need to offer “physical disks and a public apology,” the post said. “Or they can gamble that CL is bluffing.”

Retail Traders Are Keeping An Eye On TTWO Stock

View this Stocktwits post

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On Stocktwits, one user asked whether Take-Two Interactive stock could fall on Monday because of the CyberLeek threat, with some users seeing the stock going above $250.

TTWO’s stock closed up over 1% on Friday. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around TTWO remained in the ‘bullish’ zone, while chatter around it stayed at ‘normal’ levels over the past day.

CYBERLEEK’s price was up over 169% during the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around CYBERLEEK moved to ‘bullish’ from the ‘bearish’ zone, while chatter around it shifted to ‘extremely high’ from ‘high’ levels over the past day.

However, according to Rugcheck.xyz, an on-chain risk intelligence and token-security scanner, the contract creator has the ability to change the token contract's information, disable selling, change fees, unrestricted minting of more tokens, transfer tokens, and so on, which can often result in financial loss.

Still Far From The Trigger

Even after Sunday’s jump, the token sits at about a fifth of the $30 million mark. It has still climbed more than 1,100% over the past month, and trading volume over the past day reached $20.8 million, more than three times its market cap. The rally was specific to CYBERLEEK.

Solana’s price was down just 0.3% over the same period. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around SOL remained in the ‘bearish’ zone, while chatter around it shifted to ‘low’ from ‘normal’ over the past day.

Why It Matters For Take-Two

GTA 6 is Take-Two’s (TTWO) most anticipated release. It is set to launch November 19 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, according to Rockstar Games, after being pushed back from an earlier May 26 date. A full leak would put the game’s story online before Rockstar can sell it. Take-Two owns Rockstar Games, the studio that makes the Grand Theft Auto series.

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